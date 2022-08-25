The Missouri Department of Economic Development is asking for community feedback on its proposed Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program through a public input survey, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.
The survey is open to the public and will close 5 p.m. Monday.
Paid for by the state's share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the $30 million grant program is designed to aid further development of high-priority local tourism assets.
The public input survey will help DED in finalizing program guidelines such as funding priorities, eligibility requirements, and minimum and maximum awards.
The Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program aims to support the tourism and hospitality industry and promote recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through public and private partnerships.
Comments can also be submitted by calling DED at 573-751-4962.