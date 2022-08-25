The Missouri Department of Economic Development is asking for community feedback on its proposed Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program through a public input survey, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. 

The survey is open to the public and will close 5 p.m. Monday. 

  Assistant City Editor fall 2022

