JEFFERSON CITY — During his four terms in office,state Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has gradually turned up the rhetoric.
Basye has prioritized education legislation, including making gender and sexuality curriculum subject to public scrutiny, incentivizing in-person instruction and allowing school districts to implement bans on transgender athletes.
Now, after eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives, Basye is saying goodbye. Because of term limits, he won't be running again.
The politician hasn't shied away from controversial topics that result in heated hearings and floor debates. And he isn't pulling back in his final session.
The debate about transgender athletes
On a Wednesday evening in mid-April, Basye proposed an amendment to an elections bill. His amendment would allow voters to decide if their school districts would allow transgender girls to play on youth sports teams. The debate went on for hours and the pushback from Democrats was fierce.
Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, who is gay, spoke about what legislation like this communicates to LGBTQ Missourians. Recounting the challenges of growing up gay in Hickory County, Missouri, Mackey said in a now viral clip: "Thank God I made it out. And I think every day of the kids who are still there, who haven't made it out, who haven't escaped from this kind of bigotry."
Mackey's speech gained national news attention. Basye responded with the following statement:
"Representative Mackey is a loudmouth crybaby. He was campaigning on the floor of the Missouri House of Representatives. He is worried about his reelection and his rhetoric during the debate has absolutely nothing to do with the amendment I offered to House Bill 2140. During the three-hour debate the radical Democrats attacked my character and made many slanderous accusations! I was called a Nazi, misogynist, a supporter of sexual assault and abuse, and I was aligned with North Korea, Russia and Iran! It didn't phase me at all, I went home afterwards, enjoyed a delicious glass of Maker's 46 Bourbon then laid down and slept like a baby!"
Backlash, but no regrets
Basye's harsh tone on social media was nothing new, though it is a contrast to his normally calm demeanor in the Capitol. His Facebook page frequently mocks liberals, whom he calls "snowflakes," and contains phrases targeting President Joe Biden.
Speaking from his office in the Capitol a week after his exchange with Mackey, Basye told the Missourian he knows his Facebook post was immature, and he heard as much from his wife. But he doesn't regret it.
Pounding on his desk for emphasis, Basye said the inflammatory post was intended to prove his point: that you can't speak about topics like this without facing liberal backlash in the media and online.
"I got a lot of very hateful emails. The comments on Facebook are just beyond the pale," Basye said. "If somebody speaks out on a topic such as this, they will be absolutely destroyed in the media and on social media. And that is why so many people will not say anything, they just keep quiet."
Family matters
Basye's younger brother was a gay man who died two years ago. In his speech on the House floor, Mackey referred to past comments by Basye about how his brother was nervous to come out, fearing Basye wouldn't want his kids to be around him.
That never happened. Basye said his sons cherished their uncle.
Mackey suggested Basye's brother was hesitant because of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation, such as the trans youth sports amendment. Basye said it was inappropriate that Mackey brought his family into the debate.
"He insinuated that my brother didn't like me, or I didn't like my brother, that I hated him because of who he was. That is absolutely absurd," Basye said.
Basye said he and his little brother were born on the same day six years apart. He remembers his elders teasing him that his little brother was his birthday present.
"We didn't agree on a lot of stuff politically, but I never had any hate for him. He was my little brother," Basye said.
Asked about the point Mackey was conveying — that legislation like this communicates an unwelcome message to the LGBTQ community — Basye said, "If they have the ability to read legislation they can see that it is not anti-trans at all. It's designed to protect girls and their opportunities. That's all it is."
Heated debate across Missouri
Basye said allowing transgender girls to compete in youth athletics violates Title IX.
"When you're talking about biology, and in (a) sports-related sense, men and women are biologically different. And I'm not trying to be demeaning towards women," Basye said.
The ACLU contends that transgender athletes do not have an unfair advantage over cisgender people. And the Missouri State High School Activities Association handbook states that transgender girls must undergo hormone suppression medication for diagnosed gender dysphoria for at least a year before being permitted to compete on girls sports teams.
Restricting transgender athletes has been the focus of Republican state lawmakers across the nation. Basye said he won't retreat from pushing this amendment.
"I'm actually looking forward to another debate if we have the opportunity," Basye said.
The transgender sports amendment is one of many topics that has sparked heated debate this session. Lawmakers from both parties agree the polarization is rigid and tension is high. They disagree on what's causing it, however.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said transgender sports regulations are a nonissue in Missouri and legislation like this serves only political purposes.
"This is really kind of this false bogeyman to get people riled up, to get them to the polls," said Smith.
He said it's disheartening that even though everyone would like to turn down the temperature in Jefferson City, these divisive bills keep getting filed.
"It's like showing up at Thanksgiving dinner when you know people are sensitive about issues and bringing up the most sensitive issues," Smith said.
Basye finds his footing over four terms
Basye, 63, was first elected to the Missouri House in 2014. Until that point, he had spent his career working for the Federal Aviation Administration. Basye became an air traffic controller shortly after a 1981 strike.
Born in Kansas City and raised in St. Charles, Basye served in the Marines after high school. His involvement in the Columbia Pachyderm Club — developed in 1967 for "an informal gathering of citizens with their legislator" — got him into politics.
During his first campaign, Missourian reporting described Basye as "uncomfortable in the role of candidate" and said at a forum that "when it was his turn to speak, he stood, fidgeted with his hands and shifted his weight from one leg to another."
The Missourian reported during Basye's initial run that he was focused on lowering taxes, helping farmers and the importance of education.
Basye says he's stayed true to those priorities, with the exception of the gas tax.
His advice for future lawmakers is to collaborate with colleagues and don't make enemies.
"If you make somebody mad, that will be an issue later on," Basye said. "So it's very important to build positive relationships with colleagues and try and work together."
A focus on education and school boards
Basye is the chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. Many of his education bills deal with school board policy.
Basye has long maintained that school boards across the state are not listening to the people in their districts. One of his proposals would subject school board members to recalls if their conduct "adversely affects the rights and interests of the public" or if they are guilty of "moral turpitude."
Another Basye education bill would create a petition process for voters to get items on their local school board agendas, including modifying the school calendar, repealing a board policy, reversing an action taken by school administration and changing school curriculum. School officials who didn’t comply would face criminal and civil penalties.
In a hearing, Basye said this legislation was inspired by his own negative experiences with the Columbia School Board. In the past, there have been public disagreements between Basye and Columbia Public Schools officials.
His criticism of CPS grew as scrutiny mounted nationally over school mask policies and curriculum regarding race and gender.
Smith characterized Basye's statements and legislation as attacks on Columbia Public Schools.
"They've (CPS) been the victims of bullying, abuse, all for political purposes," Smith said. "The administrators, the teachers feel demoralized."
'The three amigos'
Reflecting on his time as a lawmaker, Basye said most of the legislation he's put forth was inspired by constituents.
He introduced a bill that would allow drivers to turn left on a red light at specific intersections. He said the bill was spurred by a constituent who was frustrated with long waits on Stadium Boulevard in Columbia.
"He sits at (the) light, most of the time there's hardly any traffic, and he's got to wait for the light to turn green," Basye said. "He feels, and I agree with him, that if the appropriate signage was there, he could turn left on a red light.
Basye said constituents' opinions also influenced his position on the gas tax. While he personally opposed increasing the tax, he voted yes based on surveys showing constituents favored the proposal by a 2-to-1 margin.
"People want their roads fixed. They want safe transportation, because that ties into economic development," he said.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, represents District 44, which borders Basye's. Reisch also serves on the education committee and said Basye's leadership has been great.
Reisch refers to herself, Basye and Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, as the "three amigos of Boone County." Reisch said the trio of lawmakers work "hand in hand."
"We have similar ideologies. We have similar constituents, both urban and rural," Reisch said. "So we have the same concerns and complaints and questions from our constituents."
The future of Boone County representation
Basye's District 47 has been evenly divided, swinging from one party to the other. Basye won his first race with just 51% of the vote. Redistricting has moved the district completely into Boone County and it now encapsulates part of Columbia, making voters more likely to go for a Democrat.
Speaking to the Missourian in 2015, Basye said he'd been advised as a freshman lawmaker not to "say anything stupid."
"There’ve been a lot of politicians that have said one thing and it’s cost them their careers. You just have to be careful," Basye said years ago.
Now, because of his outspokenness and his voting record, Basye said he doesn't think he could win the district again if he was running.
"It's gonna be very, very tough to hold that seat," Basye said.