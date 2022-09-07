The UM System Board of Curators on Wednesday approved a new paid time off system for staff despite objections from many employees.
The changes, which were approved unanimously, will take effect in January 2024. It will affect an estimated 13,000 workers at all four UM System campuses.
Several public protests about the changes were held in recent months, after the curators first heard details about the proposed rule changes in June. Most recently, union members from Laborers Local 955 joined employees and students Aug. 29 in a protest at the University of Missouri campus, holding signs with messages such as "good benefits boost morale" and "reward loyal staff."
Workers say they object to the plan because the maximum amount of paid time off employees could receive for various reasons would be decreased by up to 10 days per year.
Currently, MU’s paid leave program separates various reasons for leave — vacation time, sick days, personal days and holidays. Staff receive up to 12 vacation days, 12 sick days, nine holidays, four personal days and four days for winter break — a total of 41 days.
But under the new policy, there are no categories for the kinds of days employees can have paid leave for. Instead, vacation days, sick days and personal days are pooled into one bank of 18 days, and staff may use those days for whatever reason they choose.
The nine holidays and four days of winter break would remain the same, adding up to 31 total days of allotted PTO, 10 days fewer than the current package.
The proposed paid time off policy would apply to all four campuses in the UM System — MU, the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, the University of Missouri-St. Louis and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
The curators approved the policy during a regularly scheduled meeting at the UMKC campus.
Curator Keith Holloway of Cape Girardeau said the vote came after months of work.
"We have taken it very seriously," Holloway said. "I wanted the employees, staff and public to know that there's a lot of work and a lot of consideration has been given to these changes."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.