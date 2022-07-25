Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the Boone County Fair

The annual Boone County Fair concluded on Saturday after several days of different livestock shows, rides, games, performances, vendors and swine races. Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the fair this year. The fair offers the chance for friends and family to have fun and spend time together whether it's riding the Ferris wheel together or attending the ham breakfast.
- Missourian Visuals Staff
Margo Wagner
Jia Wu
Elizabeth Pruitt
Margaret Lenox
Michelle Gutierrez
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
Nicole Gutierrez
Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720
