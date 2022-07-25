 Skip to main content
Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the Boone County Fair

The annual Boone County Fair concluded on Saturday after several days of different livestock shows, rides, games, performances, vendors and swine races. Despite the hot weather hundreds attended the fair this year. The fair offers the chance for friends and family to have fun and spend time together whether it's riding the Ferris wheel together or attending the ham breakfast. 

Calen Nichols, 7, catches a water balloon

Calen Nichols, 7, catches a water balloon from Leena Wehmeyer, 8, Monday at Boone County Fairgrounds. The girls tossed the balloon between each other before Wehmeyer dropped and broke it.
Corina McClee, left, high-fives Maya Bowden and Chris Bowden

Corina McClee, left, high-fives Maya Bowden and Chris Bowden on a ride on Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Maya and Chris’s mom said the fair is definitely needed in Columbia.
Jhony Tandazo balances on a high wire

Jhony Tandazo balances on a high wire on Tuesday at Boone County Fair in Columbia. Tandazo has practiced aerial acrobatics for 25 years but this was his first performance in Columbia.
Roger Huslage weights a rabbit Wednesday

Roger Huslage weighs a rabbit Wednesday at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. The rabbits were judge based on weight, balance, composition, teeth, fur and other attributes.
Cathrine Mayhan watches the younger contestants

Cathrine Mayhan watches the younger contestants show off their talents on Tuesday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan began to feel nervous before performing her talent.
Cathrine Mayhan speaks with her sister Abigail Mayhan

Cathrine Mayhan speaks with her sister, Abigail Mayhan, before walking on stage to answer an interview question on Tuesday at Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. Mayhan had lost to her sister the year before and said she enjoys competing with her.
Ray George takes a break in the middle of registering

Ray George takes a break in the middle of registering hams for judging on Sunday at the Boone County Fair. George said the hams came faster than he thought and required him to take breaks.
LEFT: Ham show judge Andrew Clarke judges a ham on its (diptych)

LEFT: Ham show judge Andrew Clarke inserts a probe into a ham. Clarke sniffed the probe to test the aroma of each ham, and he wiped it off each time before inserting it into the next ham to ensure the accuracy of his judgment. RIGHT: Clarke judges a ham on its smoothness on Sunday. Clarke has been the main judge of the ham show for about 20 years.
Kate Robbins and her son Jacob Robbins watch a swine race

Kate Robbins and her son Jacob Robbins watch a swine race on Friday, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, in Columbia. Many parents brought their kids to the fair and enjoyed their family time there.
From left, Haley Kammerich, Harper Hague, and Hunter Hague talk

From left, Haley Kammerich, Harper Hague, and Hunter Hague talk with each other while their other kids went on a ride on Friday, at the Boone County Fairgrounds. “You just can’t get the boys off the rides,” Hague said.
Kids play on different rides

Kids play on different rides on Friday, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, in Columbia. The kids zone was open until 9:30 each day of the fair.
