 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Detect Nerd holds Battle of the Cupids at Cafe Berlin

Detect Nerd holds Battle of the Cupids at Cafe Berlin

Community members gathered at Cafe Berlin on Friday to watch Battle of the Cupids, a live Dungeons & Dragons one-shot put on by Detect Nerd. 

The table-top role-playing event featured a Valentine's Day-inspired storyline involving mythological gods and goddesses of love. Players represented Cupids and underwent a series of challenges, fighting to be promoted and work directly for Venus.

From left,Travis Scott, Douglas Miller, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt play a live Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) one-shot game

From left,Travis Scott, Douglas Miller, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt play a live Dungeons & Dragons one-shot game on Friday at Cafe Berlin. Nearly 40 people watched as the four players, plus the Desirable Master, went through Battle of the Cupids for two hours.
Lars Van Zandt, one of the evening’s players, looks at his character sheet

Lars Van Zandt, one of the evening’s players, looks at his character sheet on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “The moment where we had a little PvP was a lot of fun,” Zandt said, “(PvP is) player versus player where we all were like messing with each other. That was my favorite part.”
From left, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt laugh as Keach describes a character’s fate during Battle of the Cupids

From left, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt laugh as Keach describes a character’s fate during Battle of the Cupids on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “I think it’s just awesome to see all these people come out, and we’re just up here being silly and stupid,” Janssen said. “If we can give people a night out that they can just relax and laugh and have fun, that’s just an awesome thing to do.”
Colby Morton, who came to Battle of the Cupids with his wife and son, puts cash into a ceramic rooster

Colby Morton, who came to Battle of the Cupids with his wife and son, puts cash into a ceramic rooster on Friday at Cafe Berlin. Audience members could add various amounts of money to the tip jar to influence the game’s outcome through advantages, disadvantages and wild magic.
Douglas Miller roles dice to determine his character’s fate

Douglas Miller rolls dice to determine his character’s fate on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “The fun of the game, the dance of it, is reacting to things that are happening just on the fly. You can’t plan,” Miller said. “A character does something and you’re like, ‘How do you react to that?’ in real time. And so to have the audience adding even more of that is even better.”
Joan Donohue, center left, and Joe Gilmore, center right, follow along as the players on stage progress through Battle of the Cupids

Joan Donohue, center left, and Joe Gilmore, center right, follow along as the players on stage progress through Battle of the Cupids on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “For some reason I got it in my head that I was going to be able to do stand-up comedy (tonight),” said Donohue, who stayed for the event nonetheless.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.

  • George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most. 

Recommended for you