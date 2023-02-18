Detect Nerd holds Battle of the Cupids at Cafe Berlin

Douglas Miller rolls dice to determine his character’s fate on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “The fun of the game, the dance of it, is reacting to things that are happening just on the fly. You can’t plan,” Miller said. “A character does something and you’re like, ‘How do you react to that?’ in real time. And so to have the audience adding even more of that is even better.”
Lars Van Zandt, one of the evening’s players, looks at his character sheet on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “The moment where we had a little PvP was a lot of fun,” Zandt said, “(PvP is) player versus player where we all were like messing with each other. That was my favorite part.”
Colby Morton, who came to Battle of the Cupids with his wife and son, puts cash into a ceramic rooster on Friday at Cafe Berlin. Audience members could add various amounts of money to the tip jar to influence the game’s outcome through advantages, disadvantages and wild magic.
From left, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt laugh as Keach describes a character’s fate during Battle of the Cupids on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “I think it’s just awesome to see all these people come out, and we’re just up here being silly and stupid,” Janssen said. “If we can give people a night out that they can just relax and laugh and have fun, that’s just an awesome thing to do.”
Joan Donohue, center left, and Joe Gilmore, center right, follow along as the players on stage progress through Battle of the Cupids on Friday at Cafe Berlin. “For some reason I got it in my head that I was going to be able to do stand-up comedy (tonight),” said Donohue, who stayed for the event nonetheless.
From left,Travis Scott, Douglas Miller, Elizabeth Keach, Colter Janssen and Lars Van Zandt play a live Dungeons & Dragons one-shot game on Friday at Cafe Berlin. Nearly 40 people watched as the four players, plus the Desirable Master, went through Battle of the Cupids for two hours.
Community members gathered at Cafe Berlin on Friday to watch Battle of the Cupids, a live Dungeons & Dragons one-shot put on by Detect Nerd.
The table-top role-playing event featured a Valentine's Day-inspired storyline involving mythological gods and goddesses of love. Players represented Cupids and underwent a series of challenges, fighting to be promoted and work directly for Venus.
Ultimately, they turned against the god Eros and released their previous "employer," Psyche, from her bonds.
“Eros was punished by being eaten by a dragon,” said Douglas Miller, one of five participants.
In order to add an element of chaos, audience members could add money to a rooster tip jar on stage to affect the game. Tips of varying amounts caused advantages, disadvantages and wild magic. Sometimes people would add money in response to other tips, canceling out or doubling up on different influences.
Miller and Elizabeth Keach, the Dungeon ("Desirable") Master for the night, said Detect Nerd’s live events keep growing, and Battle of the Cupids was more well-attended than past games.
“It keeps getting bigger and bigger, and honestly the cool thing is that we keep getting more different people,” Keach said. “We do see similar faces, familiar faces, but I keep seeing new people that show up, which is really, really awesome. I think we’re finally getting that word out there that these nerds are welcome here.”
Battle of the Cupids was Detect Nerd’s fourth time playing in front of an audience in this manner. The next live one-shot, Hydes of March, will take place on March 18 at Cafe Berlin.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
