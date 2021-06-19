Crockett Engineering has asked that developer Rob Hill’s proposed Canton Estates development be withdrawn from Monday night’s City Council agenda.
Monday was scheduled to be Judgment Day for the contentious plan for a residential subdivision adjacent to Gans Creek Wild Area. On Friday afternoon, Tim Crockett emailed City Clerk Sheela Amin asking that bills regarding the annexation, zoning and preliminary plat for the property be withdrawn.
Hill has proposed a 113-home subdivision on 65.5 acres southeast of East Gans Road and South Bearfield Road. The property borders Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, which includes the Gans Creek Wild Area, and Hill’s proposal sparked alarm among environmental groups, landowners and neighbors.
Crockett Engineering, which is representing Hill, submitted a proposal to city staff in early April. The staff recommended approval of the request for annexation and zoning but advised against approving a preliminary plat of the neighborhood because it disliked the proposed route of a sidewalk along Bearfield Road.
Opponents of the subdivision, including members of Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and other groups, turned out in force at an April 8 meeting of the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission and the May 3 of the meeting of the City Council. They mostly worry that runoff from the subdivision would harm Gans Creek but also warned about the potential for light pollution and noise and about the density of the development.
Hill’s proposal called for 1.7 houses per acre, but the south end of the development that faces the park has the density at 0.67 houses per acre.
The Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend the City Council reject the rezoning, the annexation and the preliminary plat.
That didn’t stop Hill and Crockett from taking their proposal, unchanged, to the May 3 council meeting, where 14 people spoke against the development and three in favor during a public hearing on the annexation request.
The council was scheduled to vote on the development during its May 17 meeting but tabled it until Monday. Hill had already asked that it be tabled until June 7.
The proponents
Hill is a prominent developer who’s been behind a number of other subdivisions in Columbia. He started a petition in early April to gather signatures in support of Canton Estates. In the petition, Hill said that “$600,000 in tax revenue (is) at risk from groups opposing single family homes near Rock Bridge.”
He also stated that “there is currently an incredible demand for residential housing and lots in Columbia.”
Brian Toohey, CEO of the Columbia Board of Realtors, agrees there is a desperate need for housing. Toohey was on the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 8 and was the sole vote in favor of the development. He said then that he was voting yes because he thinks Columbia needs more housing.
The Columbia Board of Realtors uses the MidMo Homefinder to track the monthly supply of single-family homes in Boone County. Right now, sales for May 2021 are down 10% compared to last year. Prices are also continuing to increase because of such low inventory.
Toohey said developers have to go where there is enough sewage capacity and blames the City Council for not developing more sewage access in other parts of the city.
“If there were more sewer capacity out to Midway, then you might see less developers trying to develop in areas like this, but there is just not a lot of options right now,” Toohey said.
Also in the petition, Hill accused the Sierra Club and other environmental groups of “protesting under the guise they are trying to protect Rock Bridge State Park.” He said they are trying to “dictate policy,” even though his proposed subdivision meets all city codes and regulations.
“I live right next to Rock Bridge State Park,” Hill said in the petition. “I want to protect it and allow other families the ability to live near nature as well. Aren’t we supposed to enjoy our parks?”
Hill wrote that he used his “best effort to be sensitive to the park” and that the design included a “very low density of .44 house per acre for the 18 acres that drain directly toward the park. This equated to one house per every 2.25 acres in this area.”
Hill’s proposed plat for the property also included a 7.22-acre wooded buffer between the park property line and the back of the homes that would be closest to the park.
The opponents
Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, a group that Hill belongs to, have been the biggest opponents of the development, but neighbors and landowners also worry about it.
A primary concern was the density of the development and how it would affect wildlife areas surrounding it, especially the Gans Creek Wild Area, which is one of only 12 wild areas in Missouri. Gans Creek is also one of 44 Outstanding State Resource Waters.
Jan Weaver, a member of the Friends group and former director of environmental studies at MU, recalled a storm that caused a flood of mud during the construction of Hill’s Parkside Estates subdivision. The clearing of the land for the development caused the mud to travel three quarters of a mile into the park and polluted creeks and streams, she said.
Weaver worried that something similar would happen with the Canton Estates development, especially given that it would have bordered the Gans Creek Wild Area. She said runoff from the development could be detrimental to the wild area’s environment, which includes surrounding creeks and streams that feed into the larger Bonne Femme Creek watershed.
Weaver wrote a “letter to the editor” to the Missourian at the end of April asking the City Council to say no to the Canton Estates proposal.
Weaver said urban developments such as the one Hill proposed encroach on nature, benefiting the few who own the homes and ruining the area for those trying to enjoy the park. It startled her when she first hiked up Deer Run Trail and saw two large homes in Parkside Estates peeking back at her through the park’s trees.
“The whole point of wild areas is to provide solitude, like your hiking in the Sierra Nevadas, which is a pretty tall order, right?” Weaver said. “But we’ve managed to do that mostly because this area around here has been either park or agricultural land.”
Rock Bridge Memorial State Park brings 300,000 to 400,000 visitors per year. Last year, it drew 700,000 visitors as people sought an outdoor escape from the pandemic.
Weaver started a petition calling for a southeast area plan and has acquired more than 1,000 signatures. The petition seeks to stop any further annexation and development in the area until further guidelines and regulations are put in place. It says participation “should include, but not be limited by, residents of the area, interested citizens, representatives of the development community, and representatives of local environment groups.”
The Columbia and Boone County planning and zoning commissions already have collaborated on an East Area Plan and a Northeast Area Plan and were gearing up to start work on a west area plan when the pandemic struck.
Tony Davis has run Country Day School for 36 years on property across the street from the proposed Canton Estates development. He also collected signatures on the petition. He worried about the possibility that the property, which is now zoned for agricultural use in the county, could be rezoned to open R-1, single-family, zoning.
Davis and his neighbor, Joe Bindbeutel, both live on and own land next to the proposed subdivision. Davis said a group of landowners in the 1980s agreed not to subdivide more than 200 acres in the area into lots any smaller than five to 10 acres. They wanted to establish a precedent for appropriate development in sensitive areas near the state park.
Davis said a vote in favor of R-1 zoning could set a bad precedent.
“If open R-1 is given to one person, it’s only fair and reasonable it could be given to another,” Davis said.