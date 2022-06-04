Dig into the Centralia Anchor Festival

Banjo player Alan Johnston of the Finely River Boys plays Saturday at the Centralia Anchor Festival at City Square Park in Centralia. Johnston had a conversation with a member of the audience who had come to watch the band perform.
The annual Centralia Anchor Festival continues its weekend-long events on Saturday at City Square Park in Centralia. The festival was open to the public to come and enjoy a day of fun. On Saturday, the festival welcomed families and friends with musical performances by the Finley River Boys, Helen Russell, Taylor Warbritton and Disengaged and a puppet performance by Mike Walker. Carnival rides and games and various vendors and food trucks also featured at the event.