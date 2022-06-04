 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dig into the Centralia Anchor Festival

Dig into the Centralia Anchor Festival

The annual Centralia Anchor Festival continues its weekend-long events on Saturday at City Square Park in Centralia. The festival was open to the public to come and enjoy a day of fun. On Saturday, the festival welcomed families and friends with musical performances by the Finley River Boys, Helen Russell, Taylor Warbritton and Disengaged and a puppet performance by Mike Walker. Carnival rides and games and various vendors and food trucks also featured at the event.

Banjo player Alan Johnston of the Finely River Boys plays

Banjo player Alan Johnston of the Finely River Boys plays Saturday at the Centralia Anchor Festival at City Square Park in Centralia. Johnston had a conversation with a member of the audience who had come to watch the band perform. 
Brayden Cross sits patiently at the Centralia Anchor Festival

Brayden Cross sits patiently Saturday at the Centralia Anchor Festival on at City Square Park in Centralia. Cross got half of his face painted for the festival. 
Brody Otero rides the swings on Saturday

Brody Otero rides the swings Saturday at City Square Park in Centralia. Otero threw his hands in the air and screamed as the ride turned. 
Christi Harman takes out the center of a pineapple

Christi Harman takes out the center of a pineapple Saturday at City Square Park in Centralia. Harman worked with her family for Coco Loco, a drink vendor specializing in pineapple drinks. 
Alicia Walter, left, and Jesse Holley ride bumper carts

Alicia Walter, left, and Jesse Holley ride bumper carts Saturday at City Square Park in Centralia. Walter and Holley bounced off the other carts before moving on. 
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you