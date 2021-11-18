A violent crimes task force created after a series of shootings in Columbia in 2019 resulted in dozens of arrests before being shut down this summer.
The task force was a partnership involving Columbia police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies. It was dissolved after a state law prohibited any state or local offices from cooperating with federal attempts on enforcing anything that would violate the right for people in the state to possess and bear arms.
Following a shooting in downtown Columbia on Sunday, Mayor Brian Treece blamed that state law for tying the hands of law enforcement when trying to battle violent crime.
“We need to address the Second Amendment Preservation Act that prohibits local law enforcement from working with federal ATF to make sure that felons, federal felons, cannot possess handguns,” Treece said during the community briefing press conference, adding that the Columbia police officers were deputized through that effort.
Since its creation in January 2020, the Columbia Violent Crimes Task Force had recovered 55 firearms from people prohibited from having them and made 30 arrests for violation of federal law and 35 arrests for violation of state law. The data comes from a court document provided to the Missourian by the ATF.
In that document, Frederic Wilson, special agent in charge of the Kansas City division of the ATF, said with the Second Amendment act coming into effect, 12 officers with federal deputizations withdrew their participation from various task forces. This included four from Columbia.
Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department spokesperson, described the Columbia Violent Crimes Task Force as being a multi-agency collaboration that targeted violent crimes, predominantly those that involved firearms.
Pitts said the task force was was facilitated by ATF and included representatives from several agencies. These included, but were not limited to the CPD, MU Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.
“The issue that we saw was individuals that commit those crimes often do not limit their activity to one jurisdiction,” Pitts said. “That was the provenance for involving several agencies.” The task force shared information across various jurisdictions, he said.
Wilson, in the court document, agreed that the act has hurt law enforcement.
“Based on the passage of this law, ATF has seen impacts that I believe hinder the collaborative partnerships and investigative information sharing that protect the people,” Wilson said.
John Ham, public information officer of the ATF Kansas City division, told the Missourian that despite the act, “ATF remains available to assist in any investigation when requested.”
The Missourian requested comment from other local task force members, including the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MUPD. The sheriff’s department did not reply and MUPD’s public safety information specialist, Sara Diedrich, said she was not comfortable commenting.