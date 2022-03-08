Dive Bar's monthly song swap welcomes a full house

Cody Pursifull opens the Como Song Swap alongside Michael Lairmore on Tuesday at Dive Bar in Columbia. The monthly event featured six singer-songwriters who share the stage, two at a time, to swap songs.
Cody Pursifull sings to a full house on Tuesday at Dive Bar in Columbia. “It’s an opportunity to support other songwriters,” Dennis Schubert, one of the organizers of Como Song Swap, said. ”As we like to say: support your community and put your butts in those barstools.”
Cody Pursifull plays the guitar during his set on Tuesday at Dive Bar in Columbia. Though the occasional cover song is allowed, the musicians are supposed to play mostly original tunes. “As any songwriter knows,” Pursifull spoke to the crowd, many musicians themselves, “a song writes itself.”
Bob Putnam sings his final song into the microphone on Tuesday at Dive Bar in Columbia. Putnam was followed by the final round of Como Song Swap with singer-songwriters Meredith Shaw and Bartholomew Bean closing out the night.
Como Song Swap held its March event on Tuesday at Dive Bar. The monthly showcase invites six local singer-songwriters to share the stage with one other musician at a time and "swap" original songs. The artists were greeted by full seats of community members ready to support local music.