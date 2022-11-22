The special $20 adoption fee on adult dogs 30 pounds or more runs Wednesday through Saturday. The shelter will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Adoption fees typically vary by individual animal and take in to account factors such as extra support needed for medical and behavioral issues. Senior dogs are usually less expensive.
“We have some fantastic animals looking for homes,” said Michelle Casey, associate director of the Central Missouri Humane Society. “You never know when you’ll fall in love.”
The Humane Society is looking to clear the shelter as they deal with a respiratory virus called canine pneumovirus. It is a newer virus first identified in the U.S. in 2010 and currently has no vaccine, Casey said.
It is not life-threatening, but it is highly contagious, putting the other dogs at the shelter at risk from the few that are infected.
“We have a little under 40 dogs at the shelter right now,” Casey said. “The sick dogs are currently receiving medication and treatment.”
Several cases of canine respiratory disease, including kennel cough and canine flu, have been reported at animal shelters across the United States this fall.
People looking to adopt can fill out an adoption interest survey on the Humane Society’s website. Casey said it involves “no commitment,” and it allows shelter employees to set up a time for people to visit the shelter and meet the animals.
“Everything is by appointment only, except this Friday we will be accepting walk-ins from noon to 5 p.m.,” Casey said.
The shelter is also looking for people willing to foster animals both short and long-term, especially with the presence of the respiratory virus.
Those unable to commit to long-term adoption or fostering can sign up to take in an animal for a few days if they have time off. All supplies will be provided, and the Humane Society’s partner, Lizzi and Rocco’s Natural Pet Market, will also give each animal a special Thanksgiving meal.
“We have a wonderful network of foster parents who do so much for the animals in our care,” Julie Aber, Humane Society executive director, said in a press release. “If you have the time and love to give, please consider fostering a pet for the holiday. We provide all the supplies; you provide the love!”