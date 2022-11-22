Dogs eligible for adoption

Dogs eligible for adoption from the Central Missouri Humane Society. The organization is running an adoption special this week, with $20 adoption fees on dogs 30 pounds or more. 

 Courtesy of the Central Missouri Humane Society

The special $20 adoption fee on adult dogs 30 pounds or more runs Wednesday through Saturday. The shelter will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Adoption fees typically vary by individual animal and take in to account factors such as extra support needed for medical and behavioral issues. Senior dogs are usually less expensive.

