Dog Wild raises money in hopes to open up storefront

Bobbi Wilson raises Ned the chihuahua into the air on Tuesday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Ned is one of many dogs from Lil’ Paws Big Hearts Chihuahua Rescue that is in need of a home and up for adoption.
Alistair Rieman points at his dog Argos who is being held by his mother Colleen Spurlock during a fundraiser on Tuesday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. The host of the event, a company called Dog Wild, wants to build a dog park that has indoor and outdoor spaces in addition to a bar.
Winston stares at his owner after being given a dog treat during a fundraiser for Dog Wild on Tuesday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. Rebecca Welly, founder of Dog Wild, has high hopes for her business. “It’s not just a park, it’s not just a bar. Y’know? It’s gonna be more than that.”
A fundraiser for the company Dog Wild brings owners of small dogs together on Tuesday at Cafe Berlin in Columbia. The event featured special menu options from the cafe and provided a space for people and pets to meet and interact.
Cafe Berlin hosted a fundraiser and social for small dog owners on Tuesday. The event was raising money for Dog Wild, a business that hopes to build a dog park-bar combination in Columbia. New digital mock-ups of the company's idea were on display and featured a fenced outdoor space with ample shade and space for dogs to play.
Dog Wild's owner and founder Rebecca Kelly said she and her partner Leslie Harris have had the idea for the company since 2020. "Dog Wild is our pandemic brainchild," Kelly said. According to Kelly, the park would offer a wide variety of amenities and cater to the needs of dog owners in the city. She also expressed interest in building a community of people who have a love for dogs in common.