Excited owners and even more excited dogs packed the sidewalk, parking lot and lawn outside of Lizzi & Rocco's Sunday afternoon for the company's Dog Easter Egg Hunt.
Pets and owners alike got the chance to talk, bark and play as they waited to hear the words "go hunt!" and begin sniffing out the 3,000 Easter eggs, filled with treats and coupons, that lined the yard next to the pet shop's Green Meadows location on the south side of town.
Thor, an Australian shepherd, played with Sugar, a Shih-Poo a fraction of his size. After noticing each other from across the sidewalk, both began to edge closer and closer to one another, excited but also hesitant to meet a new friend. Slowly, they leaned in until they were nose-to-nose, paw-to-paw.
It was Thor's first time attending the Easter egg hunt, and his owner Madison Munoz said she was curious to see how the event would play out.
"(We're excited) to see what he actually does with these eggs — if he actually stops for them or is just worried about the other dogs," she said.
There were almost 80 dogs in attendance. Jesslyn Sanders, manager of Lizzi & Rocco's Green Meadows location, said they were hoping for 100 dogs at the event.
The fee to register was $10 per dog. Owners with multiple dogs were welcome but there had to be a one dog to one human ratio.
All of the proceeds from the event went to Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, a Columbia nonprofit that advocates for and rescues dogs abused by extended constraint to a backyard chain or pen. The donation is made just in time to help the organization get ready for a regular spring influx of rescues that Sanders described as "puppy season."
Unchained Melodies is one of four nonprofits Lizzi & Rocco's supports every year. They've had a relationship since the nonprofit's start in 2015.
Sanders spoke highly of the organization and its founder and director Melody Whitworth.
"They do an amazing job of rehabilitating dogs, especially those in need," Sanders said. "We really love Melody and everything that she stands for."
Whitworth and her staff were also in attendance, arriving early to help spread eggs as well as register guests. Whitworth expressed the same respect for Lizzi & Rocco's.
"They're very generous and very supportive of our organization and what we do,” she said.
After the hunt, attendees lingered to enjoy the sunshine of a warm April day and to open all their eggs.
For Correy Brocco, his daughter, Addy, and their 14-week-old Labradoodle, Juno, seeing other puppies was the most exciting part of the event.
Holding their bag of eggs close, Addy said, “Juno got all the ones with dog treats!”
Brocco said that he is sure they will be back for the event next year.