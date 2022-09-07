Dogs make a splash at Pooch Plunge

Dogs plays with a tennis ball during the Pooch Plunge Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The Aquatic Center has a tradition of opening the pools up for dogs to play in on the last day of the swimming season.
Barking and splashes filled the air at the annual Pooch Plunge Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The event takes place before the pool closing for the season. About 100 dogs took part, from labs to corgis, playing in the kiddie pool, jumping off the diving board and fetching for tennis balls.