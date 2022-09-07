 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Dogs make a splash at Pooch Plunge

Dogs make a splash at Pooch Plunge

Barking and splashes filled the air at the annual Pooch Plunge Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The event takes place before the pool closing for the season. About 100 dogs took part, from labs to corgis, playing in the kiddie pool, jumping off the diving board and fetching for tennis balls.

Pool manager Shelby Wilson gives Montana a treat

Pool manager Shelby Wilson gives Montana a treat Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. “I love handing out the treats cause I get a whole bunch of dog love,” Wilson said.
Gunnar jumps off the diving board at Albert-Oakland

Gunnar jumps off the diving board Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. “They love this place,” owner Barb Bank said. “We wish we had more days.” 
A dog takes a break from fetching a ball in the pool

A dog takes a break from fetching a ball in the pool Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The pool is now closed for the season.
Dogs plays with a tennis ball during the Pooch Plunge

Dogs plays with a tennis ball during the Pooch Plunge Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The Aquatic Center has a tradition of opening the pools up for dogs to play in on the last day of the swimming season.
Emma gives her owner Andrea Allen the tennis ball she fetched on Tuesday,

Emma gives her owner Andrea Allen the tennis ball she fetched Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. Allen said she likes the event because Emma loves it and the water is clean.
Croissant shakes off water after jumping in the pool Tuesday

Croissant shakes off water after jumping in the pool Tuesday at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. The dogs had an hour to play in the water.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you