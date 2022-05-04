Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia will no longer be working out of its current location after this month.
The art gallery and studio announced Wednesday on Facebook the current landlord gave notice its lease will be terminated starting May 31.
The lease termination was provided because the space will be constructed to expand Willies Bar, according to the gallery’s statement.
Also, in the statement, the gallery said more time in the space was granted, but did not know for how long.
The announcement stated a plan to meet with the gallery’s landlord mid-May asking to finish exhibitions planned for December and to find another location, but “did not expect this request to be granted.”
Since 2011, Dogwood Artist Workspace has showcased the works of various artists not just locally, but from all over the nation. With seven various studios, the gallery seeks to provide an affordable space for working artists.
The gallery holds the “First Friday” event every month, hosting artists and welcoming the public to an art walk located downtown. Other special events have been held at the gallery, such as concerts, and the gallery has collaborated with various businesses in the North Village Arts District and other events, including: the True/False Film Fest, Greenhouse Theater Project, and Columbia Experimental Music Festival.
“We are devastated but shaking ourselves off, mobilizing to find a new location,” the post stated.
Dogwood Artist Workspace will host its final First Friday on May 6, featuring the work of Bella Townsend. Guests are able to view Townsend’s collection during the event from 6-9 p.m. at its location south of East Walnut Street and east of North Tenth Street.