Dogwood gallery hosts local bands Tri-County Liquidators and Sissy Paycheck

George Sarafianos, left, Marielle Carlos, Spenser Rook and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators warmup before

George Sarafianos, left, Marielle Carlos, Spenser Rook and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators warm up before their performance on Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia. The band is based out of Columbia.

Bands Sissy Paycheck and Tri-County Liquidators performed at Dogwood Artist Workspace on Saturday. The gallery, located on the cusp of the North Village Arts District, provides artists and musicians with studio spaces. They also occasionally host concerts. Both bands are based in Columbia and have performed at other local spaces such as Cafe Berlin and Rose Music Hall. Tri-County Liquidators will perform next on May 7 during a concert series called "Lotus in Bloom."

Travis Boots practices before a concert on Saturdayat Dogwood Artist Workshop

Travis Boots practices before a concert Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workshop in Columbia. Boots is the lead guitarist for Sissy Paycheck.
George Sarafianos, left, Spenser Rook, Marielle Carlos, Anthony Wilkerson, and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators relax before their set on Saturday

George Sarafianos, left, Spenser Rook, Marielle Carlos, Anthony Wilkerson and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators relax before their set Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia. The band plays a genre of music that can best be described as experimental grunge-rock.
Handmade lamps hang in a corner of Dogwood Artists Workspace during a concert on Saturday.

Handmade lamps hang in a corner of Dogwood Artist Workspace during a concert Saturday. Tri-County Liquidators and Sissy Paycheck started performing around 8 p.m.
Audience members watch Tri-County Liquidators perform on Saturday at Dogwood Artists Workspace

Audience members watch Tri-County Liquidators perform Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia. The venue is tucked behind Willie’s Bar in downtown Columbia.
  • Visual Journalism reporter, spring 2022 Studying documentary journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

