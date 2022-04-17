Dogwood gallery hosts local bands Tri-County Liquidators and Sissy Paycheck

George Sarafianos, left, Marielle Carlos, Spenser Rook and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators warm up before their performance on Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia. The band is based out of Columbia.
George Sarafianos, left, Spenser Rook, Marielle Carlos, Anthony Wilkerson and Matt Hall of Tri-County Liquidators relax before their set Saturday at Dogwood Artist Workspace in Columbia. The band plays a genre of music that can best be described as experimental grunge-rock.
Bands Sissy Paycheck and Tri-County Liquidators performed at Dogwood Artist Workspace on Saturday. The gallery, located on the cusp of the North Village Arts District, provides artists and musicians with studio spaces. They also occasionally host concerts. Both bands are based in Columbia and have performed at other local spaces such as Cafe Berlin and Rose Music Hall. Tri-County Liquidators will perform next on May 7 during a concert series called "Lotus in Bloom."