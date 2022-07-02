 Skip to main content
Douglass Family Aquatic Center opens with a splash

Columbians gathered at Douglass Family Aquatic Center for its first day open on Friday. Children and adults alike played on the splashground, water slide, climbing wall and in the pool. 

 The aquatic center is one of only two Columbia pools open this summer and will close August 5, 2022, due to a lifeguard shortage. Until then, it will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 

 
From left, Josiah Kennedy, 10, walks out of the pool while Nala Kennedy-Matthews, 7, blows on a pool noodle and Joshua Martin holds Royalty Martin, 4 months, on Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center. The pool will be open until Aug. 5.
Kaliib Martin, 5, plays on the splashground Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center. Martin’s family went to to Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center the day it opened but waited for Douglass to open before returning to the pool this summer.
Joseph Wandel, 8, goes down the water slide Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. Wandel’s family prefers to go to Douglass Family Aquatic Center because Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center can get crowded.
Kaliib Martin, 5, covers a stream of water with his feet Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. Martin’s family has been going to Douglass Family Aquatic Center for four years.
Alex Current, 12, left, waits to climb on the rock wall while Merce Current, 9, climbs Monday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center.The pool was open from noon to 5 p.m.
Jaren Logan, 12, left, holds Jhakobi Logan, 2, on Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center. The aquatic center has a pool, waterslide, splashground and waterslide.
