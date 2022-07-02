Douglass Family Aquatic Center opens with a splash

Joseph Wandel, 8, goes down the water slide Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center in Columbia. Wandel’s family prefers to go to Douglass Family Aquatic Center because Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center can get crowded.
Kaliib Martin, 5, plays on the splashground Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center. Martin’s family went to to Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center the day it opened but waited for Douglass to open before returning to the pool this summer.
From left, Josiah Kennedy, 10, walks out of the pool while Nala Kennedy-Matthews, 7, blows on a pool noodle and Joshua Martin holds Royalty Martin, 4 months, on Friday at Douglass Family Aquatic Center. The pool will be open until Aug. 5.
Columbians gathered at Douglass Family Aquatic Center for its first day open on Friday. Children and adults alike played on the splashground, water slide, climbing wall and in the pool.
The aquatic center is one of only two Columbia pools open this summer and will close August 5, 2022, due to a lifeguard shortage. Until then, it will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
