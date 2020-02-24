The downtown Columbia Post Office was closed Monday for cleaning after an assault occurred inside earlier in the morning.

According to Columbia Police, a male victim was assaulted with a pole and was bleeding when authorities arrived around 1:30 a.m. Emergency personnel were called and the man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital.

A cleaning crew was working inside the post office area and no customers were being admitted. A sign posted on the door and signed by Columbia postmaster Bart Green instructed residents to visit other locations around Columbia.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.

