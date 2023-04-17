Both driving lanes of South Tenth Street between East Broadway and Alley A will be closed to vehicles April 25-28, weather permitting.
The street and metered parking spots in that area will remain closed from 5 a.m. on April 25 until 8 p.m. on April 28, according to a city of Columbia news release.
The closure is due to the positioning of a Discovery Development LLC crane for building construction at 1000 E. Broadway. The sidewalk on the west side of the street will remain open.
Additionally, a portion of the sidewalk on the west side of South Eighth Street outside of Central Bank, between East Broadway and Cherry Street, will be closed from 7 p.m. on April 25 until 10 a.m. on April 28.
The sidewalk closure is due to a sculpted art installation by Central Bank of Boone County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on April 28 in celebration of the sculpture by artist Pontus Willfors, according to a news release from the bank.