Both driving lanes of South Tenth Street between East Broadway and Alley A will be closed to vehicles April 25-28, weather permitting.

The street and metered parking spots in that area will remain closed from 5 a.m. on April 25 until 8 p.m. on April 28, according to a city of Columbia news release.

