Edible garden tour explores sustainable growing in Central Columbia

Ann Marie Long shows off one of her gardens during the annual edible gardens tour put on by the Mid-Missouri Peaceworks’ Center for Sustainable Living on Sunday in Columbia. Participants were shown several personal and community gardens across central Columbia.
Ann Marie Long provides participants with a lemon balm, lemon grass and spice bush tea she made using plants from her home garden on Sunday in Columbia. Throughout the tour, participants tasted tea, kale salad and potato salad.
Suzanne de Chazel, center, explains her home vegetable garden to Lizzie Cremer, Miranda Kaleel and Rowena Woode on Sunday in Columbia. She uses fences to keep deer and rabbits from eating her plants, though de Chazel said sometimes the rabbits still find a way.
Heather O’Connor enjoys fresh potato salad made at the Veteran’s Urban Farm on Sunday in Columbia. The farm helps veterans integrate back into civilian life by providing them with temporary jobs and a structured schedule.
Jane Church, left, and Laura Wacker explore a resident’s vegetable garden at the Ann Street Community Garden on Sunday in Columbia. Wacker explained the benefits of using an above-ground bed, such as better soil and drainage. “Columbia has really bad soil,” Wacker said. “It’s mainly just clay.”
Columbia residents learned about gardening while enjoying home-grown snacks during the annual Edible Columbia Garden Tour put on by the Mid-Missouri Peaceworks’ Center for Sustainable Living on Sunday in Columbia. Participants were shown three backyard gardens along with more in-depth tours of the Veterans Urban Farm and the Ann Street Community Garden. At each location, hosts served food or drinks using ingredients from their gardens. Examples included a lemon grass, lemon balm and spice bush tea, a kale salad and a potato salad. The event has occurred every year for over a decade and draws a variety of people who are eager to learn more about how they can grow and utilize their own gardens.