 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Edible garden tour explores sustainable growing in Central Columbia

Edible garden tour explores sustainable growing in Central Columbia

Columbia residents learned about gardening while enjoying home-grown snacks during the annual Edible Columbia Garden Tour put on by the Mid-Missouri Peaceworks’ Center for Sustainable Living on Sunday in Columbia. Participants were shown three backyard gardens along with more in-depth tours of the Veterans Urban Farm and the Ann Street Community Garden. At each location, hosts served food or drinks using ingredients from their gardens. Examples included a lemon grass, lemon balm and spice bush tea, a kale salad and a potato salad. The event has occurred every year for over a decade and draws a variety of people who are eager to learn more about how they can grow and utilize their own gardens.

Ann Marie Long shows off one of her gardens during the annual edible gardens tour

Ann Marie Long shows off one of her gardens during the annual edible gardens tour put on by the Mid-Missouri Peaceworks’ Center for Sustainable Living on Sunday in Columbia. Participants were shown several personal and community gardens across central Columbia.
An edible gardens tour participant touches an elderberry blossom

An edible gardens tour participant touches an elderberry blossom on Sunday in Columbia. Elderberries are native plants and, when mature, can be used to make tea, amongst other things.
Ann Marie Long provides participants with a lemon balm, lemon grass and spice bush tea

Ann Marie Long provides participants with a lemon balm, lemon grass and spice bush tea she made using plants from her home garden on Sunday in Columbia. Throughout the tour, participants tasted tea, kale salad and potato salad.
Suzanne de Chazel, center, explains her home vegetable garden

Suzanne de Chazel, center, explains her home vegetable garden to Lizzie Cremer, Miranda Kaleel and Rowena Woode on Sunday in Columbia. She uses fences to keep deer and rabbits from eating her plants, though de Chazel said sometimes the rabbits still find a way.
Jane Church, left, and Laura Wacker explore a resident’s vegetable garden

Jane Church, left, and Laura Wacker explore a resident’s vegetable garden at the Ann Street Community Garden on Sunday in Columbia. Wacker explained the benefits of using an above-ground bed, such as better soil and drainage. “Columbia has really bad soil,” Wacker said. “It’s mainly just clay.”
Heather O’Connor enjoys fresh potato salad made at the Veteran’s Urban Farm

Heather O’Connor enjoys fresh potato salad made at the Veteran’s Urban Farm on Sunday in Columbia. The farm helps veterans integrate back into civilian life by providing them with temporary jobs and a structured schedule.
Participants walk through the Veteran’s Urban Farm

Participants walk through the Veteran’s Urban Farm on Sunday in Columbia. Seedlings from the farm greenhouse will be planted in the beds on the right over the next several days.