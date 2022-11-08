 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Election Day at the edge of the county

Election Day at the edge of the county

As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

“I love this place, this small community ... I just think that politics is just a very high-heated topic right now, and it’s interesting to see all kinds of people come out here and put their vote in and keep the democracy going for us,” said Sarah Davis, a Harrisburg voter.

Boone County citizens wait

Boone County citizens wait to check in for voting on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. The parking lot filled within 15 minutes of opening.
Keller Colley holds his son.jpg

Keller Colley holds his son Kelson while voting in the midterm elections Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. “It’s my civil duty to vote,” Keller Colley said.
LEFT: Michele Gallup voted at Harrisburg Lions Club

LEFT: Michele Gallup voted at Harrisburg Lions Club on Tuesday after previously voting in Columbia which she said often has “crazy lines.” “We need to [vote]. Our voices need to be heard. It’s one way we can let our voices be heard.” RIGHT: Victor Winn voted within the first hour the polling place was open on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. “I’m looking for a change,” said Winn. “I think it’s important for the economy and for overall people’s well-being.”
Voters cast their ballots

Voters cast their ballots on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. 331 people had voted by 10:11 a.m. 
A child walks around Harrisburg Lions Club

A child walks around Harrisburg Lions Club while voters fill out their ballots on Tuesday in Harrisburg. The polling place is located in the center of Harrisburg.
Poll workers check in voters

Poll workers check in voters Tuesday in Harrisburg. Harrisburg has a population of 340, according to the 2020 census.
A voter fills out their ballot

A voter fills out their ballot on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. After packing up the polling location, Heidi Allemann, the Democratic supervisor, and Charles Moore, the Republican supervisor, drove in the same car to drop off the ballots at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia.
LEFT: William Zimmerman cast his ballot

LEFT: William Zimmerman cast his ballot on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. Zimmerman has been voting ever since he was allowed to “40 something years ago.” “I think everybody ought to do it. It’s their right to do it so do it,” Zimmerman said. RIGHT: Laura McBee, left, 84, and her grandson Tucker Black, 19, cast their votes together on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. Both have voted every year since they were 18 years old. “If you don’t [vote],” Black said, “you don’t really have the right to complain about it because you didn’t participate in it.”
Victor Winn picks up a sticker

Victor Winn picks up a sticker after casting his ballot Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. The polling location had 10 poll workers, who arrived at 4:30 a.m.
A ray of light hits an American flag

A ray of light hits an American flag while Boone County residents vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. The poll workers began setting up the night before.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Visuals editor, Fall 2022 Studying Photo and Documentary Journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you