Election Day at the edge of the county

LEFT: Michele Gallup voted at Harrisburg Lions Club on Tuesday after previously voting in Columbia which she said often has “crazy lines.” “We need to [vote]. Our voices need to be heard. It’s one way we can let our voices be heard.” RIGHT: Victor Winn voted within the first hour the polling place was open on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. “I’m looking for a change,” said Winn. “I think it’s important for the economy and for overall people’s well-being.”
A voter fills out their ballot on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. After packing up the polling location, Heidi Allemann, the Democratic supervisor, and Charles Moore, the Republican supervisor, drove in the same car to drop off the ballots at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia.
LEFT: William Zimmerman cast his ballot on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. Zimmerman has been voting ever since he was allowed to “40 something years ago.” “I think everybody ought to do it. It’s their right to do it so do it,” Zimmerman said. RIGHT: Laura McBee, left, 84, and her grandson Tucker Black, 19, cast their votes together on Tuesday at Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. Both have voted every year since they were 18 years old. “If you don’t [vote],” Black said, “you don’t really have the right to complain about it because you didn’t participate in it.”
As the lunar eclipse completed early in the morning on Tuesday, voters started arriving at the Harrisburg Lions Club in Harrisburg. This polling place, situated at the western border of Boone County, saw a rush of people at open and a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
“I love this place, this small community ... I just think that politics is just a very high-heated topic right now, and it’s interesting to see all kinds of people come out here and put their vote in and keep the democracy going for us,” said Sarah Davis, a Harrisburg voter.