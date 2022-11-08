Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State and Boone County clerk as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
For Missouri House races and county races, all precincts are reporting
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.