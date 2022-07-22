Social issues may prove deeply important in the race for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The current representative of the 4th district, Vicky Hartzler, has been consistently pro-life and conservative on many social issues.
Hartzler is running for U.S. Senate rather than seeking reelection to the House. The Missourian spoke with a number of the candidates seeking to replace Hartzler. This is a part of that series, focusing on social issues.
Rick Brattin — R-Harrisonville
State Sen. Rick Brattin wants abortion to be banned with the only exception being for saving the life of the mother.
"We need to stop this evil and this, in my opinion, this stain upon the American land of 60 million, an entire generation, literally wiped out due to abortion. And, you know, I'm all for the abolition of abortion. I think it's something that needs to be done away with," Brattin said. "I think it needs to be for the real, true medical, you know, life or death situation of the mother."
As for exceptions for cases of rape or incest, Brattin does not believe those should be allowed. He said children who are the product of rape or incest still deserve to live.
"It's still alive," Brattin said. "You know, when I first was elected, it was a difficult question to answer until I had a hearing room literally full of kids and adults who were the product of rape and incest. They were still just as cute of kids, as they were if they were planned. You know, they were still just as good of a doctor and a lawyer as if they were a planned pregnancy or not. To say we're going to take out, shed the blood of an innocent because of an unfortunate, a terrible occurrence. I don't think that's that's the right policy to have."
Taylor Burks, R-Hartsburg
Taylor Burks is a former soldier and Boone County clerk. Burks' focus is mostly on national security and election integrity, not social issues, he said. He specifically referenced the issue of transgender people participating in sports.
"With, you know, biological boys playing in women's sports, that's something that we ought to be concerned about as a society, mostly because it's a distraction for what our country is facing," Burks said. "I guarantee that Russia and China are not spinning their energy as a country, focusing on the sideshows that don't make us a better country."
On abortion, Burks is anti-abortion like many of his Republican opponents.
"My wife and I are pro-life, strongly pro-life," Burks said.
William "Bill" Irwin, R-Harrisonville
Bill Irwin, a former Navy SEAL and law enforcement officer, is adamantly anti-abortion, with few to no exceptions. Irwin said he is a reasonable man, but he will not compromise on what he views as commandments from God to protect the unborn.
"I'm willing to have a conversation on any topic, but if God wrote it, I'm not going to change what God wrote," Irwin said. "That (fetus) is a person. Who votes for that person? I do."
Irwin said it can be a difficult and personal decision for someone considering an abortion, but that it is not a difficult decision for him to be against abortion.
"Because God wrote it that makes that a super easy question for me, even though it's a hard one for whoever's in whatever situation there," Irwin said. "But for me, God knew that child before it's even born and it formed in the womb. And so if God wrote it, that's what I believe."
Mark Alford, R-Kansas City
Former news anchor Mark Alford is "100% Pro-Life, No Exceptions," according to his website.
The Missourian contacted Alford's staff, but he was unavailable for an interview.
Kalena Bruce, R-Stockton
Kalena Bruce is a farmer and accountant.
"I am 100% Pro-Life and will always fight to protect and defend innocent life," according to her website.
Bruce could not be reached for an interview.
Kyle Stonner LaBrue, R-Osage Beach
Kyle LaBrue is an entrepreneur and former missionary.
"As a man of faith Kyle is 100% pro-life and committed to ending the federal funding of abortion," according to his website.
LaBrue could not be reached for an interview.
Jim "Soupy" Campbell
Soupy Campbell is a former St. Louis Blues hockey player.
Campbell does not currently have an official campaign website or social media accounts where social positions might be stated. He could not be reached for an interview.
Jack Truman, D-Lamar
Jack Truman is the only Democrat in the race.
“There are a lot of issues that are important to address," Truman said on his website. “Gun violence, a woman's right to choose and the economy are current issues that are more important than ever. But to me, our children are the most important thing. Children are our future. Their health and education need to come before anything. Protecting our children will be my number one priority in this campaign.”
Randy Langkraehr, L-Warrensburg
Randy Langkraehr is the only Libertarian candidate for the 4th District.
Langkraehr does not currently have an official campaign website or social media accounts where social positions might be stated. He could not be reached for an interview.
KOMU reporter Leah Vredenbregt contributed to this story.