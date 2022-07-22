Social issues may prove deeply important in the race for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The current representative of the 4th district, Vicky Hartzler, has been consistently pro-life and conservative on many social issues.

Download PDF Boone County’s new congressional district boundary
The new U.S. Congressional district map splits Boone County into two districts. The northern half will remain in the Fourth District, while the southern half will be in the Third District.
