Voters approved the Boone County Fire Protection District's $8 million bond issue during Tuesday's municipal election.

The bond issue passed with 82.9% of the vote; 5,125 voted yes, and 1,051 voted no.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

Recommended for you