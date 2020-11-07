A weeklong journey to Biden's win, in photos

LEFT: Grace Gardner, a supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, holds a rose as she demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia. RIGHT: A demonstrator wears a shirt and buttons supporting President Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia.
Olivia Cox reacts after hearing that former Vice President Joe Biden is declared the winner by CNN over Pres. Donald Trump in the presidential election at Black Lives Matter Plaza Saturday in Washington.
Rolf Sturm, left, and Leese Walker perform “Delivering democracy,” a street theater performance outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania was called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Saturday in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
After days of ballot counting, protests and lawsuits, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning. Supporters flooded into streets across the United States to show support for the president-elect.
"It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a statement.