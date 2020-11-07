You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A weeklong journey to Biden's win, in photos

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
A weeklong journey to Biden's win, in photos

After days of ballot counting, protests and lawsuits, former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning. Supporters flooded into streets across the United States to show support for the president-elect.

"It's time for America to unite. And to heal," Biden said in a statement. 

People celebrate in Atlanta

People celebrate the presidential election results Saturday in Atlanta. Biden positions himself to lead a nation gripped by a pandemic and social turmoil.
Trump supporters unfurl a giant flag

Supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump unfurl an enormous American flag Saturday outside the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.
A man on stilts celebrates in Philadelphia

A man on stilts supporting President-elect Joe Biden celebrates with others Saturday in Philadelphia.
Trump supporters demonstrate in Pennsylvania

Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol Saturday in Harrisburg, Pa.
Ray Brackens dances at a rally

Ray Brackens dances during a celebratory rally and count the vote event hosted by local activist groups Saturday at Emancipation Park in Houston.
People gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza and explode champagne

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Saturday in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.
Biden supporters walk near the Washington Monument

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden walk near the Washington Monument Saturday in Washington.
People celebrate in Philadelphia

People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center Saturday in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
Olivia Cox reacts to the news

Olivia Cox reacts after hearing that former Vice President Joe Biden is declared the winner by CNN over Pres. Donald Trump in the presidential election at Black Lives Matter Plaza Saturday in Washington.
A man celebrates

A man celebrates Saturday in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States.
People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden’s favor Saturday in Washington.
Biden removes his mask to speak

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak Friday in Wilmington, Del.
A demonstrator holds a sign

A demonstrator supporting President Donald Trump holds a sign that says, "Stop the steal" outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.
Demonstrators perform in Philadelphia

Rolf Sturm, left, and Leese Walker perform “Delivering democracy,” a street theater performance outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania was called for former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.
buttons diptych

LEFT: Grace Gardner, a supporter of President-elect Joe Biden, holds a rose as she demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia. RIGHT: A demonstrator wears a shirt and buttons supporting President Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia.
People demonstrate in Philadelphia

People demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Friday in Philadelphia.
Donald Trump delivers a statement

President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the election in the briefing room of the White House Thursday in Washington.
Lehigh County workers count ballots

Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues Thursday in Allentown, Pa.
Election challengers yell

Election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding Wednesday in Detroit.
People urge that all votes are counted

People urging that all votes be counted demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted Thursday in Philadelphia following Tuesday's election. 
Victoria Giampa protests in Nevada

Victoria Giampa, a supporter of Donald Trump, waves a Trump flag to protest the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department Thursday in Las Vegas.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a photojournalism student at MU's School of Journalism. I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at ejreed@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tristenrousephoto@gmail.com or on Instagram @tristenrouse

Recommended for you