Weekend voting locations and online voting tools are just some of the resources being put in place to ensure Boone County residents can cast their vote for the Nov. 3 election, according to a statement Monday from the Boone County clerk’s office.
Absentee voters will have the option to cast their ballots at one of the six weekend voting events taking place throughout October. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The dates and places where Boone County residents can vote are:
- Oct. 3, Hickman High School.
- Oct 4, Douglass High School.
- Oct. 10, Southern Boone Primary School.
- Oct. 17, Rock Bridge High School.
- Oct. 24, Centralia High School.
- Oct. 25, Douglass High School.
Both absentee and mail-in voters will be able to monitor the status of their ballot via the county clerk’s website. After their ballot has been mailed by the county clerk, voters can further monitor their ballot through the Boone County Ballot Tracker.
A new ballot collection box is located in the courtyard near the west entrance of the Boone County Government Center for voters who chose a mail-in ballot, as opposed to a mailed absentee ballot. Voters using this collection box will have their ballot notarized free of charge.
A drive-through mail collection box designated as a ballot drop-off box has been placed at the post office located at Fifth and Walnut streets. Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the Boone County clerk’s office by the voter or by their spouse, parent, sibling or child.
Curbside absentee voting and ballot drop-off will be available Sept. 29 through Nov. 2 at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.
Voters should bring a valid ID when dropping off their ballot or absentee voting in person.