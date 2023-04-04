Boone County voters showed up to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center on Monday to cast absentee ballots for Tuesday’s municipal election.

A total of 2,100 absentee votes were cast in Boone County as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. She predicts absentee votes will come close to 2,500 by the end of the voting period, 1,500 of them cast in person and 600 sent by mail.

