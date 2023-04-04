Boone County voters showed up to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center on Monday to cast absentee ballots for Tuesday’s municipal election.
A total of 2,100 absentee votes were cast in Boone County as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. She predicts absentee votes will come close to 2,500 by the end of the voting period, 1,500 of them cast in person and 600 sent by mail.
This exceeds the turnout of the April 2022 municipal election when 1,452 absentee ballots were cast, Lennon said.
The increase is likely because of the option of no-excuse absentee voting implemented this election cycle, she said. The absentee in-person period was open for two weeks before the election through Monday.
“I think that it provides a convenient and safe option for voters,” Lennon said. “People are not always able to go vote on Tuesday, and providing additional options ... gives people the opportunity to still make their voice heard and not have to stress about it on election day.”
Lennon expects voter turnout for the Tuesday election to be around 20%, which is similar to previous years. In 2022, voter turnout was 23.5% and in 2021, it was 13.6%, according to election archives.
“With local elections, there’s a lot on the ballot that directly affects voters’ lives,” Lennon said. “Turnout is still predicted to be relatively low, so when somebody casts a ballot, it has an even bigger impact.”
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots will include Columbia School Board and City Council seats, a sales tax on recreational marijuana and two bond issues. More information can be found in the Missourian voter guide.
Voters across Missouri are encouraged to go to the polls early Tuesday because of deteriorating weather conditions during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous warning for Boone County, as well as other counties in central and eastern Missouri.
Forecasters predict severe thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 45mph Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning.
When voting, a valid photo ID is required with an expiration date, issued by either the federal government or the state of Missouri. This includes either a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, or a passport or other federal identification, like a military ID.
Registered voters without a valid ID can vote using a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by a bipartisan committee and will be counted if the signature on the ballot matches the signature on the voter’s registration record.