After the polls closed at 7 p.m in the Boone County Government Center, poll workers played Taylor Swift songs from their phones, danced and celebrated the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections.

As the workers waited for precincts to begin delivering ballots, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon noted the ways that this year’s midterm election differed from previous midterms. She had anticipated significant changes due to a lengthy election bill passed by the state legislature earlier this year that enacted new laws related to voter ID rules, absentee voting and more.

