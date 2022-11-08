After the polls closed at 7 p.m in the Boone County Government Center, poll workers played Taylor Swift songs from their phones, danced and celebrated the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections.
As the workers waited for precincts to begin delivering ballots, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon noted the ways that this year’s midterm election differed from previous midterms. She had anticipated significant changes due to a lengthy election bill passed by the state legislature earlier this year that enacted new laws related to voter ID rules, absentee voting and more.
Stricter voter ID laws implemented this year led to an increase in the number of provisional ballots. Late Tuesday evening, Lennon said that 146 provisional ballots had already been counted — outnumbering typical past elections — and that she expects to see several hundred more. Military absentee ballots will also still need to be counted in the coming days as election results are certified.
Shortly after polls closed, Lennon said that Boone County voter turnout was approximately 50% overall, though exact percentages are not yet finalized. Around 14% of those ballots were absentee — double the percentage of absentee ballots cast in the 2018 midterm elections. This year, a new law allowed in-person absentee voting without an excuse for two weeks prior to Election Day.
Certification of election results in Boone County typically takes “a little over a week,” Lennon said. The clerk’s office will verify provisional ballots over this time. The certification process involves an audit procedure where 5% of the total ballots from the county’s polling locations are hand-counted. After those ballots are counted by a bipartisan verification board and checked against result numbers, the election results are made official.
The impacts of the new voter legislation began in the wee hours of the morning.
“It was a blur,” poll worker Nia Neville said. Neville said she arrived at the government building at 4:30 a.m. and that once the clock struck 5 a.m., the phones began ringing off the hook.
Lennon attributed the volume of phone calls to voters looking to change their address or fix issues with their voter registration. Lennon said that she encourages people to update their information in advance, but that phone calls from voters are typical on election days.
What wasn’t typical were the 300 MU students that came to the clerk’s office in person looking to update their addresses, adding an extra buzz to an already busy day. A new update to state election law allows voters to change their address on Election Day, even if they were initially registered to vote in a different county.
“On election day, in order for you to update your address across counties you have to do it in our office. So we started getting little cartloads of students while we were trying to also manage everything that’s happening at polling locations,” Lennon said.
Throughout the day, students arrived on golf carts operated by the Missouri Students’ Association transporting voters from campus to polling places. “It was definitely a learning experience for the next election,” Lennon said about the influx of address changes.
Though Lennon said there were no major issues throughout the day, poll workers at Unitarian Universalist Church hit a minor snag when a polling machine jammed. Representatives from the county clerk’s office helped poll workers fix the problem over the phone, and Lennon said that ballots affected by the jam would be counted in the central scanner in the evening.
Shortly after 7 p.m.,the first team of bipartisan election supervisors delivered ballots to the county government center. They came from the Liberty Baptist Church polling location and said that the day had gone off without a hitch. Jason Russell, who has worked as an election supervisor for decades, said that this election was the smoothest he’s ever experienced — besides forgetting to bring his lunch.
As election officials continued to compile results late into the evening, poll workers filed out and the building took a quieter tone. Lennon said that even though overall turnout this year was lower than the 2018 midterms, she was pleased with how the day had gone.
“Most of the voters that we heard from had great experiences,” she said. “Knowing how much voter education and information had to be absorbed by voters for this election, I think it was very successful.”