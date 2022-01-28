Adrian Plank, a Columbia resident and union carpenter, announced his decision to run for the 47th District State Representative seat in a news release Wednesday.
This is the Democrat's third run for the candidacy, the past two of which he lost to Republican candidate Chuck Basye. Plank said because of the recent redrawing of district lines, the constituency is now more left-leaning, making his win more possible.
Plank said his past campaigns have provided him with the opportunity to be familiar with the constituents, acknowledge their expectations and make his name recognizable, all of which he believes will give him an advantage in the race.
"It gives me the opportunity to follow up on promises," Plank said.
Plank's main focus is to support public education and teachers who have been under more pressure and scrutiny in recent years. He said it is his goal to give a voice to teachers who currently have little power . Low starting salaries and a state education fund that ranks second to last in the nation are some of the current issues facing public education in the state that Plank wants to change.
Coming from a family of union workers, Plank said he recognizes the importance of stability, adequate wages and the power of negotiation for the working class.
"I'm an everyday fellow working paycheck to paycheck just like everybody else," Plank said. "That gives me the ability to make decisions from experiences and common sense."
He said the current district representative focuses too much on national politics, which do not address local needs. His goal is to move away from the division in education that Basye has created onto support for the best interests of teachers and students.