Adrian Plank beat Chimene Schwach by just 48 votes in Tuesday night's primary election for the Democratic nomination for House District 47.

Plank will face Republican John Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. This was Plank's third campaign for the same position after failing twice to defeat Chuck Basye, who could not run for state representative again after hitting his term limit.

  • A Summer '22 reporter for the Columbia Missourian. You can reach me at (314)680-3495 or maelisha.boclair@gmail.com. Follow me @maelishaa on Instagram and Twitter for more news updates from me as well!

