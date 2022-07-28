The final push to next week’s primary has Attorney General Eric Schmitt joining, for the first time, those hoping to oust Mitch McConnell as Senate Republican leader and Lucas Kunce dismissing the importance of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ endorsement in the Democratic race.

Speaking to reporters after a campaign stop in a Columbia bar, Schmitt said Wednesday that McConnell has lost touch with Republican voters. Schmitt said he would prefer Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas or Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who have both endorsed him.