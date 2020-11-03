All three Boone County Commission seats will be held by Democrats come Jan. 1 after Democrat Justin Aldred defeated Fred Parry in Tuesday’s election and Janet Thompson fended off a challenge from Republican Tristan Asbury.
Aldred will become the new Southern District commissioner, while Thompson won her third term as Northern Boone County district commissioner. Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, a Democrat, did not stand for election this year.
Voters favored Aldred by 25,830 votes, or 52.6%, to Parry’s 22,830, or 47.4%. Thompson bested Republican Tristan Asbury with 20,665 votes, or 53.2%. Asbury won 18,200 votes, or 46.8%.
Altogether, 91,709 — or 70% of Boone County’s 131,022 registered voters — cast ballots in the election, compared with 78.3% in 2016.
The Boone County Democrats held an outdoor watch party at its party headquarters on Vandiver Drive, where it projected national and local results on the side of the building.
It was quiet when the last of the local results came in. Aldred drove up right after his win was finalized.
He approached the small group gathered, hugged his girlfriend, Laura Cutts, and addressed the crowd with a huge American flag waving behind him. He thanked his campaign team, the Democrats and the Muleskinners.
He spent the drive from Ashland to Columbia refreshing the county results, he said, and was still in shock.
“It still hasn’t set in yet, but I am completely humbled here,” he said. “It’s an amazing night.”
Aldred’s platform paid particular attention to government accountability, public health and safety and improving roads, bridges and sewers. He also pushed for more transparency surrounding the commission’s work.
He said it may not be first, but his biggest priority in office will be to reevaluate the county budget. He has lots of other plans, though, including work with the West Area Plan, coronavirus response and Boone Hospital Center.
“I hope that I can continue to represent my community in a way that is open, honest and transparent and listen to the voices of the people here,” he said.
Parry’s campaign, on the other hand, focused on his experience. He had planned to continue working to improve the county’s roads, not just maintain them, and for the county to lobby the state legislature for authority to adopt rental housing standards. He also wanted to get going on updating the county’s master plan, which hasn’t been done in more than 20 years.
For the past four years, Parry was the only Republican elected official in the county, judges excluded. Several prominent Democrats endorsed him, though some of his actions regarding the pandemic drew scrutiny.
Parry issued a statement by email Tuesday night.
“The voters of Boone County have spoken and, while I’m disappointed, I respect their decision. It has been my highest honor to serve on the Boone County Commission,” Parry wrote.
“There’s a lot of work to do here in Boone County to start the recovery from the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’ll do what I can to assist my successor in those efforts,” Parry wrote.
In the Northern District, Thompson will extend her tenure in a seat she’s held since 2012.
Despite her lead throughout the night, Thompson avoided too much confidence ahead of the announcement.
“I’m kind of an Eeyore,” she said. “I’m more likely to be pleasantly surprised when something good happens.”
Thompson ran largely on her record, saying her experience as a public defender and as a commissioner make her more capable of handling the immediate pandemic-related and endemic challenges ahead of Boone County. Her campaign cited her work with the National Association of Counties on equitable justice, her leadership on the county’s participation in the Stepping Up Initiative, her help in establishing a mental health staffing program at the Boone County Jail and, most recently, the county’s rapid-fire bid for the Urban Institute’s Upward Mobility grant.
Thompson said she is grateful for Boone County’s continued faith in her.
Asbury said the perception that Thompson is disconnected from rural voters motivated his campaign.
Thompson said criticism about the commission focusing on Columbia is frequent but ignores much of the work they do. She said the commission soon will meet about distributing federal money for coronavirus relief and she wants to work on promoting affordable housing over the long term.
Asbury was among a few dozen people who attended the Republican Party watch party at Stoney Creek Inn.
“I just want to tell the citizens of Boone County from the bottom of my heart, thank you for the support,” Asbury said. “I want to commend (Thompson) on the race. At the end of the day, we’re both in it for the citizens of Boone County.”
Thompson said she’s excited for the future of the commission.
“Justin’s a great addition to the team,” Thompson said. “He’s a very ethical person and very hardworking, so it’ll be interesting to work with him. It’s going to be a new day.”