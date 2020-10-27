Before he started campaigning, Justin Aldred didn’t often find himself in the public eye.
Whether a small town boy, a National Guard member or an employee of the state auditor, Aldred was never really in a position to be recognized. He was used to being part of teams.
That’s why it was jarring for him to see his name plastered all around the county, in blue and red letters on big white signs, along major roads and in front yards he doesn’t recognize. People began noticing him in local coffee shops, offering to buy him drinks when they saw the name on his campaign shirt.
“That’s been an eye-opening moment,” he said.
Aldred is the Democratic candidate for the Southern Boone County Commission seat. His platform is based on three major prongs: government accountability, public health and safety and updating infrastructure, such as the county’s roads and bridges.
He’s up against incumbent Republican Fred Parry, who has said Aldred doesn’t have the experience necessary for a county commission seat. Aldred disagrees. In some ways, he said, he’s been preparing for this position his whole life.
Aldred grew up in Waynesville, Illinois, a town with a population of a little more than 400. He and his family had little representation and few services. Roads and bridges were crumbling, and government corruption could run unchecked. Raised by a single mom who worked as a prison guard in a union, he saw families hurt when union workers lost their pensions.
Experiencing those problems firsthand spurred his interest in local government.
His career options in Waynesville were slim, though: He could mix concrete, run electrical wire, maybe get into roofing. Instead, Aldred enlisted in the Army.
From there, he was chosen for the Ike Skelton Early Commissioning Program, a scholarship that allowed him to attend Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri. He became a second lieutenant for the 175th Military Police Battalion, part of the Missouri Army National Guard, which is stationed in Columbia.
Having joined during formative years, the lessons he learned in the military were instrumental in shaping his world view.
“They drive into you a good sense of doing what’s right, essentially,” he said. “One of the mottos (at Wentworth) was that the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing, and I think that’s kind of a key development on everything, from why I worked at the Missouri State Auditor’s Office to why I’m running for the office I’m running for.”
While stationed in Columbia, he graduated from MU with a degree in political science and a certificate in American Constitutional Democracy from the Kinder Institute.
He then found work as a special projects coordinator and data analyst in the state auditor’s office, which solidified his ideals. In particular, it brought to light the value of holding governments accountable. As part of his position, he did some work in Sunshine Law compliance, which emphasized just how important it is for people to know what’s going on around them.
“Can public records be requested freely and efficiently? Are public meetings being conducted openly before the public? How easy is it for the average Missourian, or in this case Boone Countian, to know what’s going on in Boone County?” he asked.
“I’d like to see more open meetings than closed meetings there. I don’t think you should have to be a lawyer or reporter to know what’s going on at your local county commission meeting.”
Aldred believes his combination of career paths will allow him to bring a “unique set of skills and experiences” to the commission. In the auditor’s office, he had a bird‘s-eye view of how local governments are run, including how to get rid of waste, fraud and abuse. In the military, he worked to manage, lead and collaborate with other departments to accomplish common goals.
Fellow Boone County Muleskinners Democratic Club member Mahree Skala has watched Aldred mature in the years since he joined the group. He went from volunteering to help out to giving campaign speeches, all the while growing in confidence. She believes he’ll bring a new perspective and dedication to the commission.
“I think he’d work diligently. I think he’d research decisions before they’re made,” Skala said. “I think he would see things through the eyes of a younger generation, which I think is real important right now.”
She described Aldred as thoughtful and articulate. It’s evident in the way he speaks, always clear and deliberate.
“He thinks things through carefully,” Skala said. “He’s very well-grounded. He’s one of those people who’s both intellectual but also practical.”
Aldred left the auditor’s office when he started campaigning to avoid a conflict of interest. As for the military, he hasn’t been discharged yet, but he’s hoping to get the paperwork next year. He said there shouldn’t be any conflict should he win the commission seat.
He gestured toward his beard — noticeably longer than in the clean-shaven photos displayed on his website — as a measurement of how far he’s transitioned from full service.
Otherwise, he’s campaigning full time. At the beginning of the year, he planned to knock on 30,000 doors. It seemed like an achievable goal, as his team was making fast progress.
Then the pandemic hit, putting a damper on in-person campaigning. He had to change tactics, leaving hangers on doors instead of actually talking to voters. Other than that, the coronavirus hasn’t really slowed him down.
“Overall it hasn’t been bad, and I think the precautions we take are very important,” he said. “I think the fact that I have to call somebody up, that I can’t sit down and invite somebody to a coffee meeting now, that’s been my biggest thing that’s been an annoyance.”
Beyond campaigning, he said the pandemic has highlighted the need for more public health and safety measures, which is prong two of his platform. It underscored disparities in the community and exacerbated existing problems.
Aldred’s first priority in office would be ensuring the county has funding for these services, including treatment and safety programs for physical and mental health and victims of violence.
“I want to make sure that those are funded at a level where we don’t have to cut those to balance other things,” he said, including other departments and health and wellness initiatives. “I don’t want to have to sacrifice the (departments for) people who need it most.”
When he’s not campaigning, Aldred likes spending time outdoors, walking the local trails like the MKT with his girlfriend of five years, Laura Cutts.
The two live out in Ashland. He jumps to the town’s defense when he’s asked why he lives there. He said it reminds him of Waynesville with its small-town vibe, although with nearly 10 times the population, and its thriving community, which has grown steadily in recent years.
“I always feel bad when reporters ask me, ‘Oh, why do you live in Ashland?’” he said. “Having lived in Columbia and Ashland, I like Ashland. Ashland has the small-town community I grew up with, though they’re both wonderful communities.”
Plus, Ashland puts him a little closer to the heart of several of his main issues, including the need for better roads and bridges and getting broadband access for rural areas.
As for the election itself, Aldred is ready. In fact, he’s excited. And, based on his high polling numbers in the primary election, he’s confident.
“Frankly, I think we’re just counting down at this point,” he said, though he added he’s enjoyed the campaign. “But I am looking forward to the win, to be honest.”