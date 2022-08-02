Mark Alford, a longtime TV-news journalist in Kansas City, won the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and will face Democrat Jack Truman in the November general election.

With 92% of precincts reporting, Alford won with 35,521 votes, with Rick Brattin coming in second with 20,754 votes. Alford's Republican opponents included Brattin, Taylor Burks, Kalena Bruce, Jim Campbell, William Irwin and Kyle LaBrue.

