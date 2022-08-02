Mark Alford, a longtime TV-news journalist in Kansas City, won the Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District and will face Democrat Jack Truman in the November general election.
With 92% of precincts reporting, Alford won with 35,521 votes, with Rick Brattin coming in second with 20,754 votes. Alford's Republican opponents included Brattin, Taylor Burks, Kalena Bruce, Jim Campbell, William Irwin and Kyle LaBrue.
Under redistricting changes, the district includes the northern part of Columbia and Boone County including Harrisburg, Centralia and Hallsville. The district stretches west and is primarily rural and conservative. The seat is currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who ran for U.S. Senate.
Alford calls for the end of the rising inflation, which he has dubbed “Bidenflation.” He also highlights his core economic priorities including promoting energy independence, reducing income taxes for individuals and corporations, reducing federal regulations and promoting fiscal responsibility.
On the matter of social policy, he is "100% Pro-Life, No Exceptions," according to his website. His plan includes ending funding for Planned Parenthood as well as supporting states trying to pass anti-abortion legislation.
Alford has also called for the U.S. to “finish” the border wall championed by former President Donald Trump to counter illegal immigration.
“Let’s be clear, a nation isn’t a nation without borders. We must put an end to illegal immigration and fully fund the completion of the border wall and our border patrol,” the website reads.
He also pledges to protect Missouri’s military bases, fully fund the military, improve veteran healthcare services and “fight to end veteran suicides.”
“A secure nation must have a fully-funded and robust military to protect its interests and borders. We must also support our veterans once they come home with good mental health services,” according to the website.
3rd Congressional District
Blaine Luetkemeyer won the Republican primary for the state's 3rd Congressional District seat Tuesday, the Associated Press projected.
Bethany Mann led the Democratic race with 22,525 votes with 92% of precincts reporting. Luetkemeyer, who has held the 3rd Congressional District seat since 2009, won with 66,182 votes with 92% of precincts reporting.
Luetkemeyer’s opponents included Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin Hill and Richard Skwira Jr. Mann was up against Jon Karlen, Andrew Daly and Dylan Durrwachter.
The newly-redrawn 3rd Congressional District includes the eastern and central parts of Missouri. It now surrounds the city of St. Louis but includes cities like Jefferson City, St. Peters and parts of Columbia.
In the recent round of redistricting, Boone County was split between the third and fourth House districts. Boone County used to be entirely within the fourth district.
Luetkemeyer was elected to the State House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005. During that period, he was the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee and was elected to be the House Republican Caucus Chairman. Afterward, then-governor Matt Blunt appointed him to be director of the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Mann lives in Brentwood and has worked with the Environmental Protection Agency and the USDA. She has expressed support for expanding infrastructure and ensuring equal access for education and funding public schools.