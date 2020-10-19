Ballot language

“Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that currently applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General?”

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to impose a two-term restriction on all statewide elected officials, which currently only applies to the governor and treasurer.

A “no” vote will leave the terms that statewide elected officials may serve unchanged.