Amendment 1 asks voters to consider implementing term limits to several statewide elected officials.
The measure would limit the positions of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to two terms. Similar constraints have already been placed on the governor and treasurer.
Constitutional amendments in Missouri require a simple majority from both chambers of the legislature to be referred to the ballot where it must be passed by popular vote.
Amendment 1 was introduced in 2018 by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.. The Senate approved the resolution in April 2019 with a vote of 31-to-3. Just over a month later, the Missouri House of Representatives passed the resolution with a vote of 114-32.
In the U.S., 23 other states currently have no term limits for lieutenant governor, 31 don’t for secretary of state, 33 don’t for attorney general, and 17 don’t for auditor.
Term limit measures have been highly successful in Missouri. In 1965, Amendment 1, limiting the governor to two terms passed with 73% of the vote.
In 1970, a similar amendment received 52% of the vote to limit the treasurer to two terms. A 1992 amendment gained 75% of the vote and imposed limits of eight years in office as either a state senator or state representative.