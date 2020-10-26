Amendment 1 asks voters to consider implementing term limits to several statewide elected officials.
The measure would limit the positions of lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to two terms. Similar constraints have already been placed on the governor and treasurer.
Amendment 1 was first introduced by state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, in 2018. Constitutional amendments in Missouri require a simple majority vote from both chambers of the legislature to be referred to the ballot, where they must be passed by popular vote. The Senate approved the resolution in April 2019 with a vote of 31 to 3. Just over a month later, the Missouri House of Representatives passed the resolution with 114 votes for and 32 votes against.
“My belief is people should not be career politicians,” Luetkemeyer said. “They should do their time for their community, but then, they should move on to other things.”
MU Assistant Professor Jake Haselswerdt is skeptical of the benefits of the amendment. He said previous research has focused on term limits for legislators, which doesn’t provide a direct parallel for what the impact could be with statewide offices, but overall, the consensus tends to be that term limits don’t have the intended effects of limiting corruption.
“What do you get if you have a legislature that doesn’t know what they’re doing? Someone else steps into that void, someone that does know what they are doing,” Haselswerdt said. “That tends to be either lobbyists or the governor and the administration under the governor. They hold a lot more power when there are legislative term limits.”
Twenty-three other states have no term limits for lieutenant governor, 31 don’t for secretary of state, 33 don’t for attorney general and 17 don’t for auditor.
Luetkemeyer is confident that Amendment 1 will be being passed and said he isn’t even considering a scenario where it would be rejected.
“Missouri voters have emphatically supported term limits in the past,” Luetkemeyer said, “so my expectation is that voters will overwhelmingly support the extension of term limits to all of our other statewide elected officials.”
Haselswerdt shares the belief that the amendment will be approved, despite his reservations.
“Term limits are a political winner wherever you talk about them,” Haselswerdt said. “It’s a very polarized age, but one thing that both sides can agree on is that they don’t like the politicians in office.”
Throughout Missouri’s history, term limit amendments have been successful. In 1965, an amendment limiting the governor to two terms in office passed with 73% of the vote. In 1970, a similar amendment received 52% of the vote to limit the treasurer to two terms in office. A 1992 amendment gained 75% of the vote and imposed limits of eight years in office for state senators and representatives.