Former statewide leaders — Republicans and Democrats alike — joined Wednesday in opposition to Amendment 3, marking a final push against the proposed ballot measure before Election Day.
Lawmakers advanced the contentious proposal in May after voters decided to change the state’s redistricting process in the 2018 election.
Since then, opponents of Amendment 3 have characterized the move as a misleading ploy to undo reforms that 62% of Missourians passed two years ago — a type of “politician protection plan,” former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, a Republican, said during the forum.
“It’s so nice to be here with elected officials we have gone head-to-head with several times throughout history on various issues,” said AARP Missouri advocacy director Jay Hardenbrook.
Former Kansas City mayor Sly James, a Democrat, said his concerns lie in swirling questions about reapportionment. About 130,000 people, or 27% of the population in Kansas City, could lose representation at the expense of a possible “one person, one vote” population metric, he said. It could affect funding, grants and how major cities do business and deliver services.
Some interpret ‘one person, one vote” to exclude children and noncitizens.
“This state will get shortchanged on the federal level, and cities will get shortchanged on the state level,” the ex-mayor posited.
Transparency of the data driving the map-making process and the degree to which citizens can contest maps in court in the new amendment are areas of most concern to former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Wolff.
“If you do bring a lawsuit, the only thing the court is empowered to do is change that particular area,” he said, “as opposed to having a statewide lawsuit where you can look at the whole map.”
Wolff was also skeptical about other items included in Amendment 3, including reductions in lobbying campaign donation limits. Those items are prominent in the description voters will see.
“When you read the ballot title, what you see is ballot candy. Well, what’s behind the candy is a bad Halloween.”