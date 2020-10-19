Senate Joint Resolution 38 — on the ballot as Amendment 3 — is a legislatively proposed ballot measure that would repeal parts of a redistricting measure that 62% of Missouri voters supported two years ago.
Since then, lawmakers have sought to replace the changes before the 2020 U.S. Census count, when new district lines are drawn.
The 2018 ‘Clean Missouri’ measure focused on ethics reform in Jefferson City; changing access to public records, limiting lobbying power, reducing campaign finance contributions and creating a new redistricting process that would empower a state demographer to play a key role in the process.
If passed, the Amendment 3 proposal on this year’s ballot would eliminate the role of a “nonpartisan state demographer” and would change redistricting metrics for drawing maps.
The census, apportionment and redistricting are interrelated activities that affect representation. Apportionment, or reapportionment, is the process of deciding how many seats a state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives when its population changes.
Redistricting is the process of deciding how areas will be divided into sections or districts based on the number of seats a state has.
How districts are drawn can affect which political party’s candidates can win elections.
Here’s the current redistricting process under Clean Missouri:
- The state auditor would give a list of applicants for the demographer position to the majority and minority leaders in the Senate for approval.
- If the Senate members can’t come to an agreement, the candidate would be picked from among the finalists through a final lottery.
- The demographer chosen to draw the map can’t have been an elected official in the four years before or after being appointed to the position.
Here’s the proposed redistricting process under Amendment 3:
- The governor would appoint nominees proposed by House and Senate party members, to two bipartisan commissions tasked to draw maps, which reflects the process in place prior to Clean Missouri.
- If the bipartisan commissions deadlock over a map, a panel of six appellate judges must draw the lines.
- Redistricting plans and maps would be submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State, subject to public hearings.
What’s the difference?
The main differences between the two amendments are the processes used to draw districts and what outcomes are permissible surrounding protections and criteria related to fairness and other measurements.
When Clean Missouri passed, the state became the first to use a mathematical formula to try to ensure “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness,” and part of the key changes involves a ranked list of priorities when redrawing district boundaries.
Here’s what the criteria looks like:
- Districts should still be equal in population.
- Districts should not marginalize minority communities in the political process.
- The overall map of districts should promote “partisan fairness and competitiveness.”
- Districts should be contiguous.
- Districts should follow political subdivisions as much as possible (county lines, city lines, etc.).
- Districts should be “compact in form.”
Under the proposed Amendment 3, revisions would relegate partisan fairness and competitiveness to the bottom of the criteria list, behind such things as compact districts that keep communities intact.
Yurij Rudensky, an expert on state legislature redistricting for the New York University Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice, said the process should be about splitting the state up in ways that makes sense for constituents, rather than political parties and nonpolitical forces.
“What I look for is whether there are measures taken to ensure that whoever it is drawing districts is at arm’s length from political interference and influence,” he said, “and then secondarily, whether it’s open and transparent and if the public can oversee the process and be confident that there’s no self-dealing going on behind the scenes.”
Currently, the state demographer is required to calculate the average result of the last three presidential, gubernatorial and senatorial elections to get an idea of the state’s partisan makeup.
Along with this “partisan fairness index,” the demographer would also have to consider the amount of wasted votes to calculate an “efficiency gap” to determine whether either party enjoyed a systematic advantage in turning votes into seats. The idea is that this would help fight gerrymandering because planners couldn’t pack a few districts with one party’s voters, which would leave them greatly under-represented in others.
Wasted votes are votes cast for a candidate in excess of the 50% threshold needed for victory. The disparity in those wasted votes is the efficiency gap, measuring how equally — or unequally — wasted votes are distributed among the competing parties.
Both amendments say that the difference between the wasted votes divided by the total votes cast should be “as close to zero as practicable,” though the newly proposed amendment would change the efficiency gap requirement for legislative maps and allow the threshold to be as high as 15%.