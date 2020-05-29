There’s a good chance you’ve run into Mark Anderson if you’ve lived in Columbia for a while.
Maybe you saw him roller-skating on the MU campus during a work break. Maybe you’ve hired him to plant flowers in your yard. Or, maybe you’ve seen him at election forums sporting his brown fedora.
For the past six months, Anderson, 51, has been campaigning for the First Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. He’s one of three people competing to replace Clyde Ruffin, who isn’t seeking a third term. The election is Tuesday.
Anderson is running under the campaign slogan “1 Columbia.” He wants to create affordable neighborhoods where people can build connections over time.
Working for his kids
Between two marriages, Anderson, who is a single dad, has eight children, their ages spanning from 12 to 30.
Over the years, he’s held many jobs to make ends meet. He worked the Early Bird Special at the Mizzou Store in the early 2000s and swept downtown streets for The District. He’s also cleaned yards and done landscaping on his own for the past two decades under the names Mark-it-Clean and Hope and Anderson Landscaping.
“I’ve done about everything,” he said. “Anything to make money and take care of my kids.”
His three youngest children, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Hanniah, live with him on Hope Place in the West Central Columbia Neighborhood.
The house means a lot to Anderson, who was homeless for several months in the early 2000s. The street name makes up half his landscaping company’s name and his email address.
Anderson said staying close to his children is important to him, even if they don’t all live under the same roof.
“As long as I’ve got relationships with my kids, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I want them to know who I am, and they do.”
Kent Anderson, who owns Kent’s Floral Gallery on Broadway, has known Mark Anderson for at least a decade. They met while Mark Anderson was working for The District. Kent describes Mark as a strict parent who always puts his kids first and does what he can to keep them out of trouble. Kent saidMark takes care to explain his reasoning when he says ”no.”
Growing up in Columbia
Anderson’s mother was both the protector and the loving figure for him when he was a child.
“I tell everybody, she had a mother’s heart and a daddy’s right hook,” he said.
Anderson grew up poor. His mother raised him, his older sister and brother alone. He and his siblings slept in the same room. In the winter, snow sometimes fell through the ceiling of their home across from Jefferson Middle School. His third grade teacher gave him and his brother clothes, so they could look presentable in class.
What he lacked in material items, his mother made up for in love, support and protection.
“Although we had nothing, we had everything,” he said.
His mother grew ill and died when he was 11. He and his siblings moved in with his aunt, Sarah Belle Jackson, who was a well-known activist for the African-American and the disabled communities.
The teachers and staff at Field Elementary pushed him to study hard enough that he stayed on the right path. They told him the best thing he could do for his mom was to graduate.
“That school is probably what stopped me from flipping out,” he said.
Anderson attended Jefferson Middle School and Hickman High School. Many of his elementary teachers were in the crowd to watch him accept his high school diploma.
Anderson said the people who lived in his neighborhood when he was young knew each other well.
“That is probably what helped me stay out of trouble and also helped keep crime down,” he said.
Anderson yearns for the days when people really knew their neighbors, something he said Columbia has lost. That’s where his “1 Columbia” slogan originates.
He wants to push for affordable neighborhoods where people want to live for a long time and where get-togethers foster closer relationships. He believes that would curb crime.
“Because if I know you, and I know your kids, we’re less likely to kill each other,” he said. “We’re less likely to take things personally.”
‘Take off into Never Never Land’
There are few activities Anderson enjoys more than roller-skating. It relieves his stress.
His sister took him to the roller rink on Friday nights when he was little, and he started skating on his own as a teenager while listening to music on his new Walkman.
“As long as there was pavement, that was my skating rink.”
When he worked at the Mizzou Store in the early 2000s, he would skate the smooth campus sidewalks and basketball courts during breaks. He knew he had three songs before he had to clock back in.
“I put my headphones on, put on some soft music and take off into Never Never Land,” he said.
A deep love for Columbia
There’s nowhere like Columbia for Anderson. “I’ve always said, if I could go anywhere in the world, I would still come back to Columbia.”
The appeal, he said, is that Columbia is “middle of the road” with a mix of liberal and conservative people. It’s got a taste of big city art, music, entertainment and restaurants, yet keeps its small-town feel.
Anderson also appreciates city efforts, such as the First -time Home Buyer Programs and others that help people manage their money, find jobs and rise from poverty.
“It’s the only place you can go from the poorhouse to the penthouse in five years,” he said.
Anderson wants to tackle affordable housing issues. He refers to it as “social equity housing” because he feels “affordable housing” carries a low-income stigma.
He believes the city needs to develop a concrete plan to put people in housing “where they can function.” Part of that, he said, is creating a bus system with more stops that would alleviate the stress of getting to doctor’s appointments or grocery stores.
Anderson also feels people should be more forgiving about Columbia’s past. He’s frustrated with those still angry about the 1950s urban renewal project that bulldozed the Sharp End, Columbia’s once-thriving black business district.
The council campaign
Anderson has long wanted to run for City Council but said he never had the time. His children are old enough now that he can.
“They can make a sandwich,” he joked.
Anderson has turned to posting campaign videos on his Facebook page since the COVID-19 outbreak made holding events difficult. Recently, he’s focused on his plan to reopen Columbia safely and has encouraged people to wear masks and continue social distancing.
Campaigning has been difficult but satisfying, Anderson said.
“You learn more about who you are,” he said. “You learn about what you really believe in instead of what you think you believe in. You learn about how far you will go.”
“Some people will sell their souls. I’m not. There’s a line that’s going to be maintained.”
No matter the outcome on Tuesday, Anderson said he’s grateful he’s been able to share his messages.
“I went from homeless to being on the ballot,” he said. “My message got out there. I already won.”