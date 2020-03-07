KANSAS CITY — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Kansas City rally began with a warm welcome Friday evening. Then a shout of protest broke out, followed by another and another. Biden’s supporters began chanting: “Joe, Joe, Joe.” But they couldn’t drown out a small group of protesters at the front of the venue.
“Where will I live?” they chanted. “Will you give us a home guarantee?”
It was a moment of discord in a rally where Biden preached unity and worked to emphasize his recent victories in South Carolina and 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states as Missouri prepares for its presidential preference primary Tuesday.
“Folks, what a difference a week makes,” he said to the applause and cheers. “This time last week in South Carolina they hadn’t finished voting, and the press and the pundits had already declared our campaign dead. But then South Carolina had something to say.”
Biden emphasized his current leads in national vote and delegate counts to the crowd of at least 1,000 people. He talked about increased voter turnout in a number of states, saying that Sen. Bernie Sanders — the only other candidate with enough delegates to remain viable for the nomination — always focuses on the need for voter turnout.
“Well, guess what, we turned them out,” Biden said, mentioning a 70% increase in voter turnout in Virginia, 40% increase in Texas and a 60% increase in North Carolina. “And guess who they voted for?”
But Biden’s campaign and platform haven’t satisfied some, including Tiana Caldwell, one of the protestors. Before the rally, she made one thing clear: “I’d like to know why he doesn’t have a good housing plan.”
She, along with several others, took their concerns to the front of the former vice president’s rally.
“Will you be quiet for a second?” Biden said as the group chanted.
Caldwell, a member of advocacy group KC Tenants, said she has firsthand experience with housing insecurity. For her, Biden’s housing plan doesn’t cut it. She met her friends and fellow protesters while in crisis housing, and they stood united in their desire for policies like rent control, increased public housing and more community land trusts.
“This is not a Trump rally, OK? You have reason to be upset. Will you listen, will you listen?” Biden asked. He then offered to meet with the protesters and discuss his housing plan, but Caldwell said once they were escorted out staff told them to leave the premises.
For many of Friday’s attendees, however, Biden stands as their best hope at winning the 2020 election.
“Biden is better at uniting people,” attendee Bob Jacob said. “Bernie scares people.”
In his speech, Biden emphasized his commitment to being a Democrat — a label that Sanders, a registered independent, does not share.
“We want a nominee who’s a Democrat,” Biden said. “A lifelong Democrat. A proud Democrat.”
Biden’s overall message was one of party unity, and he said running a positive campaign would be key to beating President Donald Trump.
“We want a nominee who will bring this party together. Who will run a progressive, positive campaign,” Biden said, continuing to suggest the campaign should not be about negative attacks.
Jacob said he was confident in Biden’s ability to unite the country and bring a sense of integrity to the White House. Attendee Christopher Gaddy echoed his sentiment.
“We’re gonna need someone to bring both sides together,” Gaddy said. “We’re in the hurt locker right now.”
Gaddy said Biden’s choice of a running mate is essential. He pointed toward former candidate and current Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a choice he’d support.
It wasn’t all lifelong Democrats at the rally. Attendee Daniel Businger said he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and regrets that vote now.
“I can’t vote for Trump again,” Businger said. “He did the opposite of what he promised.”
Biden promised to focus on building up the Affordable Care Act, investing in public education, standing up to the National Rifle Association, rejoining the climate-focused Paris Agreement and restoring trust with America’s allies. He said it was important to beat Trump and the Republican Party “without becoming like them.”
“Winning means uniting America, not sowing more divisions and anger,” he said. “It means not only being prepared to fight, but being prepared to heal the country. That’s what presidents are supposed to do.”
Andrew Ferdon, a self-described Republican-turned-independent, said as a civil engineer, he has a firsthand view of the environmental impacts of policy rollbacks under the Trump administration. He grew up in Mike Pence’s hometown and said most of his community identifies as Republican.
“I know a lot of Republican families who will swing the other way in this election,” Ferdon said.
In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Sanders to win the Missouri Democratic primary. Only about 1,500 votes separated the two.
The day after Super Tuesday, the Biden campaign won a number of endorsements from Missouri Democrats, including former Gov. Jay Nixon, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and a community leader in Kansas City, Gwendolyn Grant. Former Gov. Bob Holden and U.S. Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver have also endorsed Biden and spoke at the rally.
Missouri will hold its presidential preference primary Tuesday.