The race for the 13th Judicial Circuit’s Division IV circuit judge position features a longtime attorney challenging an incumbent who was appointed to the position after the retirement of Circuit Judge Jodie Asel.
Gov. Mike Parson chose Republican Josh Devine to succeed Asel in June. Devine was previously appointed to the Division XI associate judge position but lost a bid to keep that seat to Democrat Stephanie Morrell in 2018. Now he faces another election challenge, this time from Democrat Andy Hirth.
The 13th Circuit Court includes Boone and Callaway counties.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Josh Devine
Personal: Age 39, married to Christina Devine. They have two sons: James, 6, and John, 4
Party: Republican
Campaign website: facebook.com/KeepJudgeDevine
Occupation: Incumbent Division IV circuit judge
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Truman State University, 2003; law degree from MU, 2007
Background: Former Division XI associate circuit judge. Principal attorney at Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard LLC in Columbia from 2015–18; attorney at Husch Blackwell LLP in St. Louis and at Ford, Parshall & Baker LLC in Columbia before that. Named to the Missouri-Kansas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2014 through 2017. Member of the board of directors of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri. Named to the 2019 class of 20 under 40 by the Columbia Business Times. Served as note and comment editor for the Missouri Law Review and recipient of numerous awards, including the Judge L.F. Cottey Award for excellence in written and oral advocacy. President of IMPACT Rotary of Columbia, which he helped found in 2019. Member of The Crossing Church.
Andy Hirth
Personal: Age 47, married to Kerry Mulvania Hirth
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Attorney, practicing primarily in the areas of constitutional law and employment discrimination
Education: Bachelor of arts degrees in English and psychology from MU, 1995; master’s degree in English from MU, 1999; law degree (cum laude) from MU School of Law, 2005
Campaign website: hirthforjudge.com
Social media: hirth4judge (Facebook)
Background: Taught composition and world literature at MU for three years, former member of MU’s national moot court team, founded the student chapter of the American Constitution Society and served as editor-in-chief of the Missouri Law Review. Received the Judge Shepard Barclay Prize, which goes to the graduating law student “who has attained the highest standing in scholarship and moral leadership.” Former clerk for U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey, former associate at Jenner & Block LLP in Chicago, worked in the Litigation Division of the Missouri attorney general’s office under Chris Koster and was promoted to deputy general counsel in 2011, served as Koster’s official speechwriter and taught constitutional law at MU. In 2017, formed the civil rights law firm TGH Litigation. Active in and former president of the Elwood L. Thomas American Inn of Court, a legal society of judges and attorneys that mentor younger lawyers and law students.