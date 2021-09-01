Democrat Dan Atwill formally announced Wednesday that he will not be seeking reelection during the 2022 election cycle for the Boone County presiding commissioner position.
Columbia resident Nick Knoth, a Democrat, said he will be running for the position that Atwill leaves at the end of next year. Knoth declared his candidacy within half an hour of Atwill’s announcement.
Atwill’s statement announcing he will not pursue reelection reiterated his appreciation for the citizens of Boone County and his pride in taking part in the county’s progress since he became presiding commissioner in 2011.
“I have been repeatedly impressed with the willingness of citizens to give their time and effort to the many boards, commissions, and community service organizations that are a crucial part of any successful government,” his statement said.
Knoth’s candidacy announcement detailed his dedication to the Boone County community: “My professional and personal experiences have led me to understand how important it is to have leaders in Boone County who deliver results that help parents provide for their children, keep our neighbors out of a jail cell, and support a safe and prosperous environment for all who wish to call Boone County home.”
When reached by phone, Knoth elaborated on his stated goal to “keep our neighbors out of a jail cell,” saying that “officers don’t want to take everyone to jail; right now they just basically have no choice.” Knoth emphasized the importance of supporting local mental health treatment facilities, such as Burrell Behavioral Health. When asked about situations involving police and people undergoing a mental health crisis, Knoth stated “they don’t need handcuffs. They need help.”
Atwill could not be reached for further comment on his decision to not run in 2022.
Former Columbia mayor Mary Anne McCollum was quoted in Knoth’s statement: “Nick’s talent, dedication, and commitment to public service is unwavering. His past experience, including his ability to form partnerships with diverse interest groups, will serve him well as Presiding Commissioner.”
Knoth has previously served as the director of government affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the chief community engagement and planning officer for the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Knoth’s statement also described his life growing up with a single mother, experiencing food insecurity and domestic violence. The statement noted his involvement with community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia and volunteering with the Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri.
Knoth will be holding a campaign kickoff from 7-9 p.m. Sep. 19th at Waves Cider Co.