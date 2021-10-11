Barbara Buffaloe announced her intention to run for mayor on KFRU Monday morning. The news comes after current Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced his decision not to run for reelection in 2022.
Buffaloe is the former sustainability manager for Columbia. She served in that position for 11 years before stepping down in May.
When she left the Office of Sustainability, Buffaloe referred to her work on the city's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan as "the feather in her cap" from her time as sustainability manager.
Buffaloe is currently in the process of collecting the 100 signatures from Columbia voters needed to formalize her run. She is actively asking members of the Columbia community what they think can be improved in the city.
"I worked for the city for 11 years. And I really believe in civil service," Buffaloe said.
“I really believe that you get out of something what you put into it and so to really hold Columbia in my heart, I need to give it my all.”