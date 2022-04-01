Proposition 1 on Tuesday's ballot has been widely discussed throughout the campaign and will have an impact on local government coffers if passed.
So, let's look at what the ballot measure is, what it would do, and why people are both for and against it. The information in this story comes from a combination of sources, including the Missouri Department of Revenue, the Boone County Clerk, the City of Columbia, Boone for Prop 1, and previous Missourian reporting.
What is Proposition 1?
Proposition 1 is a measure on the ballot that, if passed, would impose a use tax on all out-of-state goods purchased locally. This basically would act as a sales tax on purchases made on goods bought from a retailer located outside the buyer's jurisdiction, including online purchases.
This proposition will appear on the ballot twice in some jurisdictions. In Columbia, for example, the measure was added to the ballot for city residents to vote on. Additionally, the Boone County Commissioners have placed a similar measure to be voted on the countywide ballot.
Therefore, voters in Columbia will have to vote twice, once for the county's Proposition 1 (which will appear first on the ballot) and separately for Columbia's Proposition 1 (which will appear down the ballot). Similarly, voters in Ashland will also have to vote twice, once for the Ashland's Proposition 1, and once for the county's Proposition 1.
If passed by voters , Proposition 1 would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
What is a "sales tax" and what is a "use tax"?
A "sales tax" is a tax on any retail purchases made in a given jurisdiction. In short, when you buy something in a store, you pay sales tax, which is computed as a percentage of the purchase total. This tax rate is approved by local voters and varies from town to town and county to county.
A use tax is a tax that is imposed on purchases from retailers outside of the buyer’s jurisdiction. The use tax in question, also known as a "Wayfair tax," would mirror the local sales tax by taxing out-of-state purchases (most commonly made online) at the same rate as purchases made where the buyer resides.
The tax got the "Wayfair" moniker from the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The decision allows state and local governments to set a use tax on sales by retailers who lack a physical presence in the buyer's jurisdiction. In other words, residents would pay what is in effect a "sales tax" on purchases from companies (usually online) that are not located in their city, county, or state.
For example, if you buy a shirt at a boutique in Columbia, you would pay 7.975% in sales tax on your purchase (before any special district or initiative taxes). This is the sum of the 4.225% state sales tax , the 1.75% Boone County sales tax , and the 2% Columbia sales tax.
If you were to buy an identical shirt on Amazon, you currently would pay no local sales taxes . The state legislature passed a bill last June that would make out-of-state purchases subject to state sales tax beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
The state left the decision to local jurisdictions on whether or not to implement a similar use tax locally. Currently, there is no measure in place for Boone County, Columbia, or Ashland to collect any revenue from a use tax.
What would a use tax do?
Much like current sales taxes, the proposed use taxes would raise small amounts from everyday purchases. Those amounts collectively would go to the local government to fund core functions and services, including road maintenance and public safety. If already approved by voters, they would also include parks, public transit, and more.
According to the city of Columbia's estimations, the implementation of a use tax would bring in an additional $5.6 million every year. The city highlighted that, with these additional funds, it could hire seven new firefighters and eight new police officers , in addition to funding 15 one-lane miles of street and 30 blocks of sidewalk maintenance annually.
Similarly, a use tax would help Boone County and Ashland also pay for and expand local infrastructure and essential services. Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said that, as things stand now, retailers outside Missouri use local resources to deliver products without contributing to their upkeep.
"They're shipped on city and county roads, so they're using those services," she said. "If somebody steals my (package) off of my porch, then what am I going to do? I'm calling 911. And so the roads that the things came on were funded by local sales tax, 911 is funded by local sales tax."
Thompson added that the same resources get used regardless of whether the item was purchased locally or from outside Missouri.
"We use the same services, so all (the proposed use tax) is doing is acknowledging the use of those services."
She added that it is important to note that the state actually gets the most from the sales tax that residents pay.
Who supports a use tax?
Local leaders broadly support the implementation of a use tax at both local and county levels. Some, like Thompson and Columbia Finance Director Matthew Lue , support the measure because it will help the city and county fund essential services and resources.
Others, like Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick , believe that the use tax would help level the playing field between local businesses and large, out-of-state retailers.
At a candidate forum hosted by the Columbia chapter of the NAACP on Tuesday night, chapter President Mary Ratliff asked those in attendance to "please vote yes on Prop 1" on April 5.
Why are others against a use tax?
Many Boone County residents enjoy the benefit of being able to shop tax-free online and view this proposal as a new, unnecessary tax. It is important to note that a use tax has appeared on the ballot in 1996, 1998, and more recently in 2017, but has been narrowly defeated every time.
Some, like Missourian contributor Jay Hasheider, believe that voting "no" on the county's ballot measure would be "a wake-up call to Boone County to take climate voters more seriously."
Hasheider also cited the lack of information about how the county would spend the additional revenue as an indicator that the county doesn't need it.
What are some misconceptions about Prop 1?
On the point of why the county has no information on its public website, Thompson said that it is because of legal restrictions.
"We cannot use public resources to promote either candidates or ballot issues," she said. "We strictly adhere to that obligation and therefore do not include a link to the Yes on Prop 1 website on our county website."
The website with the county's guide on Proposition 1 is booneforprop1.com. The website features guides on the ballot measure and answers frequently asked questions about the use tax.
On the point of this being an unnecessary new tax, Thompson said that it is not really a new tax, but rather a part of the sales tax that isn't collected. Previously, she has compared it to a coin.
"It’s got two sides," she previously told the Missourian. "On one side is the local sales, and on the other is remote sales. This will allow us to capture the tax on both sides of the coin.”
It is worth noting that a purchase will either be subject to the local sales tax or the use tax (which are the same rate), but never both.
Thompson was asked if Amazon or another large distributor had a warehouse within the county, like the one possibly coming to Ashland, would residents have to pay the use tax.
The short answer is no, as that would constitute physical presence within the county. But that means that purchases fulfilled by that warehouse would be subject to the local sales tax of Ashland and Boone County. However, Thompson said that the distinction is moot.
"Practically speaking, it doesn't really matter if we call it a sales tax or a use tax," she said, "because it's the same thing, exactly the same."