Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders in both Missouri and Boone County in the presidential primary election Tuesday.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Biden had 60.1% of the votes in Missouri, while Sanders had 34.6%. In Boone County, Biden won with 15,283 votes, or 50.5%, while Sanders got 13,604 votes, or 45%. The other 20 Democratic candidates split the rest.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump received 97% of the vote statewide. In Boone County, he won 7,814 votes, or 96%.
Just 34% of Boone County registered voters, or 38,640, cast ballots in the primary. That was down significantly from the 54.3% who participated in 2016.
Biden’s primary policies include rebuilding the middle class, increasing the federal minimum wage to $15, welcoming immigrants and building on the Affordable Care Act.
Sanders is running on a platform supporting free health care, free college, environmental protections and prison reform, among other issues. According to his website, he also supports the Green New Deal and wants to provide two years of free tuition at community colleges and training programs.
Biden supporters opted against holding a watch party. Ted Farnen has volunteered in Missouri and Iowa with the Biden campaign in recent months, including giving advice to pull together Jill Biden’s impromptu stop Monday in Missouri. Biden’s wife drew a crowd of about 150 even though it was publicized with extremely short notice.
Farnen said that seemed to foreshadow the backing Biden would get in the state and especially the county.
Farnen said Biden’s win in Boone County “really shows how the party is wanting to coalesce behind someone who they know has a good shot at beating Donald Trump.”
During the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, Sanders won almost 60% of the vote over Hilary Clinton in Boone County.
A little over a dozen Sanders supporters, most of them MU students, gathered at the Hillel House on University Avenue to watch the results come in.
“It feels really shitty,” MU freshman Hope Davis, who began volunteering for the campaign Friday, said. “There are a lot of issues that are important to me, and I don’t think Biden measures up to Bernie in any of them.”
She expressed frustration with common criticisms of Sanders. “‘How are you going to pay for it?’ I swear, if I hear that question one more time … .”
Another volunteer at the watch party was more optimistic.
The campaign has been “really inspiring,” David Jenkins, a freelance transcriptionist and theater artist, said. “It’s always been an uphill battle, and it still is. It’s not much different today than it was yesterday. There’s still a lot of work to do, and there’s still a chance to win.”
Both candidates visited Missouri in recent days, with Biden making stops in St. Louis and Kansas City on Saturday and Sanders appearing Monday in St. Louis.
While the primary coverage played on television, Trump supporters held a Trump Victory Leadership Initiative at the south location of Shakespeare’s Pizza. Mike Zweifel had predicted the lopsided results days before his party’s primary.
Zweifel helped organize the event. The meeting was mostly to talk with other Trump supporters about door-to-door campaigning and why attendees identify as a Republican.
About 15 people attended, many of whom knew each other from prior Boone County and Columbia Republican events.
The training included a short discussion of Trump’s accomplishments, Tony Lupo said. The rest of the time, the party members informally worked on their “elevator pitch,” with explanations for why they are Republicans and what issues are at stake in the presidential election.
Zweifel said it doesn’t matter much whether Sanders or Biden wins the Democratic nomination, given that both have liberal policies most Republicans disagree with.
Republican Emily Beck said the group also discussed the importance of being nice to one another, regardless of party. She said that if a group of liberals had come into the meeting, the Republicans would have just asked questions and tried to understand their point of view.
Zweifel said that this was the first training initiative of this election cycle and that there likely will likely be more.
Candidates from the Libertarian, Green and Constitution parties garnered a total of 153 votes in Boone County.
The primary results will determine how many delegates each candidate receives. Missouri has 78 Democratic delegates, 68 of whom are pledged, or will vote based on the results of the primary, and 10 unpledged.
There are also 54 Republican delegates, who will vote for the candidate who earns at least 51% of the state’s Republican votes.
Delegates will officially nominate their candidates from July 13-16 at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee or from Aug. 24-27 at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.