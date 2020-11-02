Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon and 15 helpers Monday afternoon descended upon Mizzou Arena to convert it into a polling place, even as the sounds of buzzers and athletes practicing emanated from the court below.
Mizzou Arena will be a centralized polling location during Tuesday’s general election. Although it is already a designated polling place for some precincts, any Boone County voter who wants to cast a ballot there can do so.
Lennon said there will be several thousand ballots available at the arena.
Although the arena is huge, the actual polling place will be in a relatively small part of the building, just between the gates blocking off the rest of the concourse. That doesn’t mean it won’t be able to handle several thousand voters.
Voters will enter through the student entrance on the north side of the building and follow the blue arrows on the floor to check in. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until 7 p.m.
Voters will be required to wear masks but should avoid wearing political clothing or masks, which would have to be removed or covered up.
Mizzou Arena will have about 30 voting booths available for use and will promote social distancing in the line and while voting. Touchscreen voting will also be an option. The screens will be cleaned after each use, and voters will be given a pen with a stylus tip to limit contact.
The location took about an hour and half to set up. About 30 poll workers will be there Tuesday.
Lennon said Mizzou Arena is the location with the most voters assigned to it; voters in Precincts 1E, 1I, 6B and 6F are assigned to vote there. It is one of, if not the, biggest polling place available.
“It is probably bigger than Ashland Optimist, if you consider how people line up,” Becky Doran, election judge coordinator, said.
Lennon said the location has natural line management given its arena design and has a lot more open space than last year’s election’s central polling location, Memorial Union.
“We want to make sure there’s enough space for (the voters) to vote safely and stand in line safely,” she said. “This is a big election with a lot of additional challenges due to COVID and increased expectation of turnout.”
Lennon said about 13,000 votes have already been mailed in, with about 1,200 outstanding mail-in ballots that can be turned in until 7 p.m. Election Day.
Brian Brown, a first-time election judge and deputy athletic director at MU, said he wasn’t worried about people being too disruptive or it being too crowded.
“I’m not personally concerned because it is part of our civic duty to vote, and this is an opportunity for people to do that in a familiar location like the Mizzou Arena,” he said.
Election judge supervisor Harold Miederhoff said the larger location should present no challenges.
“There’s just more stuff and a bigger volume of people, that’s it,” he said.