Charlie Blair didn’t waste any time after retiring from a 32-year career in California law enforcement back in 2015. He and his wife, Sheri Blair, were headed for Boone County.
They hit the road right away.
“I retired on a Friday, and we moved that weekend out here to Missouri,” he said.
They had purchased a 40-acre property near Centralia 10 years before moving to Missouri, with the intention to build their dream home. They sold the land in 2019 without ever living there.
Instead, the Blairs live on 2½ mostly forested acres in eastern Columbia. Their home lies at the end of a cul-de-sac, and the property backs up to the South Fork of Grindstone Creek.
Blair, 56, said he figured the older he got, the more difficult the larger property would be to keep up.
The transition from his home of Los Angeles County to mid-Missouri proved eye-opening. Friends and family back in California are shocked when he tells them of the wildlife he sees in his yard.
“But you know, when you don’t see that — like a deer in your front yard, or a fox in your backyard or turkeys running around in your yard — you never grew up with that, it’s, it’s strange,” Blair said.
What hasn’t changed is Blair’s involvement in law enforcement, which has been part of his life since he was a boy. He said he took an interest in police work when he was young because his father’s side of the family is in law enforcement.
In 1978, when Blair was in junior high, he joined an Explorer post focused on law enforcement in South Pasadena, California. He stuck with that through high school, then went to the police academy at Rio Hondo College to become a reserve police officer for South Pasadena.
After six months, he was hired full-time and went back to Rio Hondo to train to become a police officer. He worked six years at South Pasadena.
In 1989, Blair joined the California State Police until it merged with the California Highway Patrol in 1995. Blair said his favorite thing about working with the highway patrol was traveling.
“I got to be involved in a lot of things throughout the state, got to work a governor’s protection detail where you get to travel with the governor, wherever he went,” he said.
He spent the rest of his career with the highway patrol until retiring.
But he didn’t rest for long. Shortly after he came to Boone County, he began looking for jobs. He went on a ride-along with a sheriff’s deputy, then got back to work. He’s been on uniformed patrol for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for four years.
Now he’s running as a Republican challenger to longtime Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey, a Democrat who has faced no opposition on the ballot since he was first elected in 2004.
Blair said he filed his candidacy on March 31, the last day he could. He said he wanted voters to have a choice.
“I know as the sheriff, I answer to the voters. I work for the people, and that’s what I’m willing to do,” he said. “I think that they deserve an alternative. They deserve to ... choose the candidates they want.”
Blair promises that if he’s elected, he’ll be fully engaged with the public and accessible to deputies and the rest of the staff.
He also wants to find ways to hire more deputies to patrol the county, to increase pay and benefits, to start a reserve program and to work with law enforcement in the county’s cities and towns.
“There’s no reason why we all can’t work together to accomplish the same goal, which is making the county safe and crime free,” Blair said.
In February 2019, Blair helped another deputy respond to a medical emergency. They were the first to arrive and performed CPR until medics arrived.
“He ended up actually surviving,” Blair said. He and the other deputy won the department’s Life Saving award.
Transparency and engagement
Blair said the Sheriff’s Department has an opportunity to be more open and transparent with the public, which is important given public perception of law enforcement in this day and age.
“We now have the ability to show videos. We have body cams, car cams, things like that. And if you have problems or issues with us, bring them to us and we’ll go through the evidence,” he said.
In July, the Sheriff’s Department became the first in the state and in the Eighth U.S. Circuit to earn accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. A year earlier, the Boone County Jail won accreditation from the National Institute for Jail Operations.
While Carey is proud his staff earned that recognition, Blair said he opposed the effort to win the Law Enforcement Agencies’ accreditation because it cost so much time and money.
“We’re going to have our 200-year anniversary next year. We’ve lasted 199 years without it, and we’ve not had any issues,” he said. “Our money and our resources can be spent better on protecting and preventing crime in the community.”
Blair said employee retention is one of the largest challenges facing the Sheriff’s Department. He wants to find ways to keep people working there and to cut down on long hours, especially at the jail.
Blair said he did not meet Carey until December 2016 at an annual staff meeting, three months after he was hired.
“I just felt like, he wasn’t very involved with the employees. And in talking with other employees that have left, that was some of the reasons why they were leaving, too, is they felt like they were under appreciated and not really listened to.”
“I just want to do better for the employees, which means that if the employees are happy, then the service is better,” he said.
Bicycling, biking and lots of cats
Blair said he and his wife like to ride their bicycles on the Katy Trail.
“We like to go down to Hartsburg and ride up to Rocheport and eat at Meriwether Café.”
Blair said he and his wife also like to ride his 2007 Electra Glide Harley Davidson. Day trips to the Lake of the Ozarks are some of his favorites.
“I just like some of these windy county backroads out here that are like nice and shaded and hilly and curvy,” he said. “I’ll stop at a restaurant halfway through to have lunch then go down to the lake and ride back in the evening.”
They also foster rescue cats and dogs through Columbia Second Chance.
“We’ve fostered two dogs with Columbia Second Chance, and we’ve fostered 99 cats with them,” Sheri Blair said.
The Blairs are fostering two adult cats and eight kittens now. Blair said she and her husband are more cat people than dog people and she is trained to raise orphaned kittens that require round-the-clock care.
“So there was a need for someone, a volunteer to be able to take on these orphan kittens that were not weaned yet,” she said. “And I already had experience doing it before. So I volunteered to take on some bottle babies, and then it just kind of expanded from there.”
Charlie Blair said they also spend a lot of time with his in-laws and other members of his wife’s family. He said the family gets together often and has themed holiday parties on St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo.
“We like to get together and all watch the movies and hang out and play trivia games about the movie series,” he said, adding his wife’s parents offer prizes for the winners.
Blair said they are not seeing family as much now because of COVID-19.
Self-funded campaign
Blair is funding his campaign almost entirely on his own, and he wants voters to know that. He said when he joined the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy, he looked into a reserve program, but it didn’t have one.
“I would have been a deputy on a volunteer basis, but because they didn’t (have volunteers), I took a full-time job. I’ve been saving the money that I’ve been earning from the sheriff’s department and I’m completely self-funding my own campaign,” Blair said. ”I’m not going to owe anyone any favors or anything like that because they donated money to my campaign.”
Blair has contributed $40,000 to his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission.
Blair said he is running for sheriff because he feels the voters have not had a voice or a choice in who their sheriff is.
“I believe that there’s actually a lot of good candidates that work at the sheriff’s office that would be willing to run for sheriff, but they’re fearful of losing their job,” Blair said. “I’m not fearful of losing my job there.”