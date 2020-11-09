Charlie Blair, the former Republican candidate for Boone County sheriff, has resigned from his job as a department deputy.
Blair ran for sheriff against incumbent Democrat Dwayne Carey, who had been unopposed since he was first elected in 2004. Carey won Tuesday with 67.8% of the vote.
Blair said he resigned late Tuesday night following his loss. He was supposed to report to work 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“I had heard rumor that I was going to be fired that morning that I was supposed to show up for work and so, I left on my terms,” Blair said.
Blair said he does not regret running for sheriff.
“The only regret I have is that some people got hurt and lost their jobs or were threatened with loss of jobs for being my friends or helping with my campaign,” he said.
Blair said he’s unsure if he will pursue another job in law enforcement but said other law enforcement agencies have offered him employment.
“I’m just weighing all my options, and I’m not going to be jumping into anything real quickly,” Blair said.
Blair had been a Boone County sheriff’s deputy since 2016. Before that, he worked for 32 years in law enforcement in Los Angeles County, California.