Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon addressed new changes Tuesday in state voting laws for the Nov. 8 general election.
“In my personal belief, the thing that depresses voter turnout the most is confusion about what the law is,” Lennon said at Veterans United Home Loans’ annual “Lunch with a Leader” event. “People get concerned that they do not have the right ID or the right qualifications, and they haven’t done everything they’re supposed to do.”
Local and state leaders met to discuss the new changes that will take place at the voting polls happening in a few months. The event aimed to ensure a safe and reliable experience at the polls for the approaching 2022 election season.
The event was centered around election access and integrity due to the Columbia Chamber of Commerce law change from August to November. The old voting law allowed Missouri residents with a driver’s license, non-driver’s license, passports, student IDs, out-of-state driver’s license, voter ID card and a sample ballot to cast a vote. Now, voting is limited to people with a Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license and residents with passports. This will affect people with an out-of-state driver’s license and students with only school-issued IDs, among others, Lennon said.
The new voting law calls for a blue provisional ballot, which was created in 2017 specifically for anyone without the required identification. Lennon said that because the new law limits a number of voters, it may increase lines at the polls in the upcoming election, as well as the amount of time it will take to get final results.
“There is a potential that we may have enough blue provisional ballots outstanding that there is a close race that we won’t know the full results on election night,” Lennon said.
In 2020, about 640 people that used an out-of-state license to vote will no longer be able to do so, Lennon said. “So that’s primarily, if you look at demographics, the students in our community, and then a lot of voters over the age of 70 that have given up their driver’s license,” Lennon said.
In addition to the new blue provisional ballots, the law also created a two-week, no-excuse absentee ballot from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7. With this, it will help reduce the burden of people having to stand in lines and wait for those using the blue provisional ballots. Residents do not have to worry about explaining their reason to vote absentee, Lennon said. Rather, they can just come in and vote. The new law also added that law enforcement, first responders and health care workers can vote absentee by mail or in person.
There are a total of 74 polling places around the county, with four central locations: Boone County Government Center, Friendship Baptist Church, Woodcrest Chapel and Warren E. Hearnes Center East Side located by the softball stadium.