Bob Nolte won the Democratic primary for Boone County recorder of deeds Tuesday, besting his two opponents, Shannon Martin and Nick Knoth.

In November, Nolte will run against Republican Shamon Jones, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The winner will replace retiring Recorder Nora Dietzel.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

Recommended for you