Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has been busy juggling preparations for Boone County's upcoming elections with local redistricting efforts.
At the weekly Boone County Democratic Club Muleskinners meeting Friday, Lennon said the late delivery of 2020 Census data has made the most recent cycle of redistricting challenging at an administrative and legislative level.
"This is going to be an across-the-state impact on when we're going to be able to get this information into the statewide system," Lennon said. "So that's going to be taking up a lot of our time, in addition to running the general election and all of those kinds of things."
She explained that for a voter's residence to be assigned to the correct district, the Boone County Clerk's Office has to manually translate data it receives from the state into address ranges. That then determines which district a voter resides in.
Lennon clarified that the current redistricting process will not have an impact on the upcoming Boone County municipal election in April because cities' new maps will not go into effect until after Election Day.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included the Wayfair tax, voter registration and myths regarding voter fraud.
Lennon reiterated that there is no systemic voter fraud taking place during elections. In particular, she noted that some voters mistakenly believe votes can be changed electronically.
"That's just a fundamental misunderstanding of the way the process works," Lennon said, emphasizing that every ballot has a paper trail when sent to the Secretary of State's office, whether or not it was cast electronically.
"At the end of the day, we are all doing some sort of check and balance or some sort of certification even if it's a little bit different," she said. "And we can all completely point to those as the record of the election with a chain of custody to be able to have those conversations."
The next big effort for the Clerk's Office will be the April 5 municipal elections. The last day to register for that election, which will include the Columbia mayoral election, is March 9, and registration information is available on the county's website.